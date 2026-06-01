The Most Underrated Bahamas Destination Has World-Class Fishing, Uncrowded Beaches, And Laid-Back Vibes

Mention The Bahamas, and you're instantly transported to stunning turquoise waters and sandy beaches fringed with swaying palms. This idyllic archipelago in the Atlantic, comprising around 700 islands and cays, is a premier bucket-list destination thanks to its extraordinary beaches and natural attractions, including surreal blue holes and coral reefs rich in marine life. Because The Bahamas are a major tourist magnet, it can be challenging to stake your claim on a secluded slice of seaside heaven — but it isn't impossible if you know where to look. Skip the tourist hotspots like Paradise Island and instead head to the laid-back Berry Islands. This underrated Bahamas destination promises unbelievable world-class fishing alongside stunning, uncrowded beaches.

It doesn't get more laid-back in The Bahamas than the underrated Berry Islands. This grouping of close to 100 cays north of bustling Nassau is mostly uninhabited and boasts just 700 residents as of this writing. While many Bahamas visitors flock to popular resorts in buzzy locales like Exuma Islands or the Grand Bahama, the Berry Islands maintain a distinct low level of development that keeps them pristine and serene. There aren't any grand hotels lording over designated beach zones here, and the absence of major cruise ports and regular ferry operations limits casual tourism. The Berry Islands also aren't heavily promoted in Bahamas tourism marketing, making it a peaceful destination primarily for anglers and travelers in the know.

When you come to the Berry Islands, expect to check into a relaxed, secluded boutique stay. Whether you're exploring the wondrous coves of Sugar Beach Caves, diving into cool waters at the blue hole on Hoffman's Cay, tucking in to conch fritters at Flo's Conch Bar, or luxuriating on a postcard-perfect beach, count on enjoying genuine, laid-back island life in crowd-free peace.