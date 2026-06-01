The Most Underrated Bahamas Destination Has World-Class Fishing, Uncrowded Beaches, And Laid-Back Vibes
Mention The Bahamas, and you're instantly transported to stunning turquoise waters and sandy beaches fringed with swaying palms. This idyllic archipelago in the Atlantic, comprising around 700 islands and cays, is a premier bucket-list destination thanks to its extraordinary beaches and natural attractions, including surreal blue holes and coral reefs rich in marine life. Because The Bahamas are a major tourist magnet, it can be challenging to stake your claim on a secluded slice of seaside heaven — but it isn't impossible if you know where to look. Skip the tourist hotspots like Paradise Island and instead head to the laid-back Berry Islands. This underrated Bahamas destination promises unbelievable world-class fishing alongside stunning, uncrowded beaches.
It doesn't get more laid-back in The Bahamas than the underrated Berry Islands. This grouping of close to 100 cays north of bustling Nassau is mostly uninhabited and boasts just 700 residents as of this writing. While many Bahamas visitors flock to popular resorts in buzzy locales like Exuma Islands or the Grand Bahama, the Berry Islands maintain a distinct low level of development that keeps them pristine and serene. There aren't any grand hotels lording over designated beach zones here, and the absence of major cruise ports and regular ferry operations limits casual tourism. The Berry Islands also aren't heavily promoted in Bahamas tourism marketing, making it a peaceful destination primarily for anglers and travelers in the know.
When you come to the Berry Islands, expect to check into a relaxed, secluded boutique stay. Whether you're exploring the wondrous coves of Sugar Beach Caves, diving into cool waters at the blue hole on Hoffman's Cay, tucking in to conch fritters at Flo's Conch Bar, or luxuriating on a postcard-perfect beach, count on enjoying genuine, laid-back island life in crowd-free peace.
Billfishing and bonefishing await at Chub Cay
Fishing in the Bahamas' crystalline waters is an angler's dream, and there's no better place to cast a line than the Berries, known as the "Billfish Capital of the Bahamas." The cays here are surrounded by a wealth of marine life thanks to their proximity to marine ecosystems like the Andros Barrier Reef, which is home to more than 160 species of fish. The Berries are also bordered by The Tongue of the Ocean, or "TOTO," a massive azure basin that reaches a depth of 6,000 feet. TOTO teems with a remarkable array of marine life, including whales, sharks, and oarfish.
The top spot for serious fishing is Chub Cay, the Berries' southernmost island, located 15 miles from TOTO. Chub Cay's proximity to TOTO makes it home to some of The Bahamas' most record-breaking fishing. World-class billfishing here is so plentiful that the island hosts the premier Chub Cay Series, an annual, multi-event Bahamas fishing tournament. Blue and white marlin, sailfish, mahi-mahi, yellowfin tuna, and wahoo are among the many species thriving in these waters.
Bonefishing here is another popular pursuit. Captain Rick Murphy, host of "Sportsman's Adventures TV Show," attributes the enormous size of these fish to the depth and fertility of the water. "Our average bonefish probably runs five pounds. I've caught 'em to 13 on the fly," Murphy told Sport Fishing Magazine. For flyfishing, head to the mangroves and flats surrounding Great Harbour Cay, where bonefish, mutton snapper, barracuda, permit, and triggerfish flourish in the waters. The Bahamas are great for fishing all year, but the best months for billfishing in the Berry Islands are February through April, while October is the peak month for bonefishing. For more fishing, head to Spanish Wells, another peaceful getaway with serene beaches.
Enjoy unspoiled and crowd-free Berry Islands beaches
There's nothing like discovering a crowd-free, Bahamas beach paradise, and the Berry Islands are full of them. While tourists fight for sandy real estate on Nassau's busy beaches, there's plenty of space to unfurl your towel along the serene shores of Great Harbour Cay, the Berries' largest island. The eastern side of the cay is home to a powdery, 7-mile-long stretch of sand known as Great Harbour Cay Beach. Even though it's the Cay's most popular beach, it remains a relaxed escape from the more heavily touristed Bahamas coastlines.
Several unspoiled hidden gems like Sugar Beach and Shark Creek Beach also reside along Great Harbour Cay's pristine shores. Sugar Beach's translucent waters are the perfect place to go for a carefree dip, while Shark Creek Beach is a dreamy hideaway blanketed in so many seashells that it's also known by the nickname, Shell Beach. On Chub Cay, you'll find gorgeous, private beaches boasting stunning sea views, and that are known to draw both the well-heeled yacht set and anglers enjoying a well-earned break from chasing big fish. The picturesque beaches on uninhabited Hoffman's Cay are a snorkeler's paradise teeming with turtles, rays, conch, nurse sharks, starfish, and more. Hoffman's Cay is also home to a blue hole, a deep, 600-foot-wide pool ringed by 20-foot-high cliffs that visitors can scale for diving.
The best time to visit The Bahamas is outside of hurricane season, from mid-December to mid-April. Multiple airlines fly from Fort Lauderdale to both Chub Cay and Great Harbour Cay throughout the week. Alternatively, you can catch a charter flight to Great Harbour Cay from both the breathtaking Caribbean paradise of Nassau and Paradise Island. For another serene escape, consider visiting Staniel Cay, another crowd-free Bahamas island.