Between Toronto And Ottawa Is Canada's Gorgeous Park With Scenic Camping, Fishing, And Lake Trails

Few countries do the great outdoors better than Canada. From the high-altitude trails throughout the Canadian Rockies to the historic gold rush and cowboy trails, Canada keeps its wilderness untamed and inspiring. But you don't need to stick to the well-known outdoor adventures here, as gorgeous settings are often found between the country's cities. Frontenac Provincial Park is the perfect example, located 100 miles from Ottawa and 175 miles from Toronto.

Frontenac Provincial Park is a massive and varied environment to explore. It sprawls across 13,000 acres, which includes over 20 lakes and about 100 miles of trails. As you can imagine, hiking, canoeing, kayaking, and fishing are all popular pastimes at Frontenac. In fact, over 50 campsites within the park can only be reached via walking or paddling. Nature takes center stage here, showing off granite outcrops carved by ancient glaciers. You'll also roam among white pine trees, encounter wetlands, and stroll along lake shorelines.

The diversity of plants and animals reflects the park's size. Almost half of all plant species in Ontario grow here, with about 700 different species, per Frontenac Outfitters. You can also see almost 200 different species of mammals and birds. Otters, wolves, white-tailed deer, black bears, foxes, wild turkeys, northern loons, golden and bald eagles, owls, and hawks all call Frontenac Provincial Park home. Some consider this place a hidden gem, praising its remote setting for keeping crowds low and the nature pristine. "The forest feels unending, the lakes are clean, clear, and beautiful. The trails through the woods wind around trees, hills, and flowing creeks, it's the perfect spot to experience the wilderness," one visitor writes on Google.