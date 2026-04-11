America's 10 Deepest Inland Lakes Worth Visiting

There are close to half a million lakes scattered across the lower 48 states of America, and to say that it's an eclectic mix would be something of an understatement. There is the crystal clear beauty of Pennsylvania's deepest offering, Raystown Lake; the warm productivity of Lake Erie, and the scenic beauty of Lake Murray, to dive into. Lake Murray, the man-made and self-styled crown jewel of South Carolina, offers camping and picnicking options without end, while Montana's Flathead Lake is a bucket-list worthy place to try your hand at a little wild swimming. There are U-shaped bodies of water created by the motion of mighty glaciers, lakes that rest atop ancient calderas, lakes famed for their prodigious salinity, and places with water so clear that the temptation to dive in borders on the obsessively must-do. Oh, and then there are those places that distinguish themselves by virtue of their depth. The U.S. is, after all, home to some of the deepest lakes in the world.

With so many to choose from, finding the right one to visit can be something of an exercise. The Great Lakes at once spring to mind, and to be sure, they are well-represented in the following list. There are, however, more than a few lakes of considerable depth that somehow seem to fly below the radar. Such places offer something more than simply a chance to kick back and enjoy the quiet peace of a lakeside retreat. Some are specialist locations, beloved by divers, hikers, or leaf peepers. Others rise above the fray simply by virtue of their own significance. For the most part, the lakes listed below have either been visited or else come highly recommended via a variety of local bloggers, official directories, or else are in possession of a reputation that speaks for itself.