Forget Florida, Retire To This Pacific Northwest City With Caves, Wineries, And Friendly Vibes

Retirees may be drawn to Florida for the sun, surf, and sand. But in Idaho, it's the stunning mountain views, award-winning vineyards, and small-town charm that lure in many older adults. The Treasure Valley region, centered around Boise in the state's southwestern corner and part of the greater Snake River Valley, is especially popular for retirees. The booming suburb of Kuna, with its peaceful subdivisions and master-planned neighborhoods, is among the area's most sought-after retirement communities.

It's pretty easy to see why Kuna is great for nature-forward retirees, given that the city has some of the Pacific Northwest's best qualities. Despite all the growth, Kuna has retained much of its laid-back rural character. There's also no shortage of local wineries within reach, and there's plenty of cool outdoor adventures right at the city's back door, from scenic parks to underground caves. Kuna is also known for being welcoming, boasting a "friendliness" score of 86 on Nextdoor. Home to over 31,000 people as of the 2025 U.S. Census, it's the kind of place where strangers will take time to learn your name.

The city prides itself on its tight-knit feel, so you shouldn't have any trouble experiencing the community spirit. Several local events and gatherings rooted in togetherness are on the calendar throughout the year, from "Kuna Kindness Week" in February to the annual Hometown Fair each May. As one local succinctly puts it on Niche, "Kuna makes me happy." The suburb is also very close to the happenings of the big city, situated only about 20 miles away from downtown Boise — the Boise Airport is about the same distance away.