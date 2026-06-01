Sandwiched Between Atlanta And Macon Is Georgia's Waterfall State Park With River Trails And Camping
From the lofty Blue Ridge Mountains to the picturesque beaches of the Golden Isles, Georgia has a lot of scenic features to explore. This includes its collection of 700 waterfalls to marvel at. While most tumble over the hilly northern sections of the state, some also cascade down the Flat Line region — a geographical area in Central Georgia where the undulating and rolling Piedmont region transitions to the Coastal Plains, creating picturesque waterfalls as the elevation drops. Among them is the gushing High Falls on the Towaliga River — the largest waterfall in the middle of Georgia that forms the focal point of its namesake state park.
Designated in 1966, the High Falls State Park is best known for its roaring falls as well as the riverside hike that allows you to admire its views from various vantage points. However, the outdoor recreation at this 1050-acre reserve goes beyond this scenic sight. There are historic ruins to explore, camping options to tuck in for the night, and excellent bass fishing and boating on a 650-acre loch to add to the agenda as well. The park also organizes frequent events, like guided hikes and photo scavenger hunts, where people of all ages can have a fun time!
If you're coming from Atlanta, you will arrive within 50 minutes, while Macon — a wildly underrated Georgia city known as the birthplace of Southern Rock — is about 36 minutes away from this reserve. If you're coming for a day-trip, prepare to hand over a daily parking fee of $10 (at the time of writing), unless you have a Georgia ParkPass. It's a beautiful place to spend some time beside the waterfall's relaxing hum and bask in the Peach State's riverside forest vibes.
Enjoy meandering the trails at High Falls State Park, Georgia
The second you realize your destination has a picturesque waterfall, you're immediately looking for options to get to its view. While the High Falls can be seen from the road bridge, located right off Interstate 75, the 1.2-mile trail that criss-crosses the park's woodlands and along the river's banks gives you its best sights — both up close and from a distance. "Beautiful waterfall views, super easy trail to follow, also. A few hills to walk up, but a good and fun trail," writes a previous hiker.
Right at the beginning of this trail, you'll start descending near the waterfall to see the tumbling and churning of water as it topples 135 feet over massive rocks and rewards you with thundering sounds. If an invigorating plunge is on your agenda, the park advises against it — and for good reason. The boulder floors around the waterfalls are uneven and slippery, and you could easily get hurt. It's best to stay around the railings installed to soak in the panoramas. Walking sticks and sturdy shoes are helpful to traverse the rugged terrain of boulder-filled forests and switchbacks on this route.
History buffs, meanwhile, can take a leisurely stroll on the 0.5-mile Historic Trail — where you'll find ruins of an old powerhouse, a historic bridge, a grist mill, and more. The state park is situated on the site of an 1880s industrial powerhouse-turned-ghost town, and this hike reveals the ruins of this storied past. Your Fido is welcome to come along on any of the trails as long as they're leashed!
Waterfront fun and lodging options at High Falls State Park, Georgia
If you want to spend time at the reservoir, both boating and fishing are excellent ways to make a splash. There are two boat launches around the shores, and a 10-horsepower limit helps to maintain a serene atmosphere. Rental for kayaks and stand-up paddleboards is available on-site for anyone who needs vessels to set afloat on the water. And amidst this cruising, eager anglers may want to cast a line in what's considered the best fishing spots in Georgia for hybrid and white bass — given you have a state fishing license.
The High Falls State Park features lodging options for different outdoor enthusiasts. From traditional camping options to resting with a roof over your head in a rustic yurt, this reserve rivals the best Georgia state parks for camping. There's a total of 106 campsites spread over two loops — lakeside and riverside — to book, and all come with electrical hookups. Each site has a picnic table, fire ring, and grill, so you can spend the evening roasting up some s'mores or listening to the waterfall in the distance. "I've been coming here camping since I was a child. So 40 years of this amazing place. It's beautiful, serene and the most perfect place to camp with family or friends!" wrote one previous visitor.
For more comfort and facilities, there are also six yurts at High Falls State Park in Georgia. Each one of these spacious accommodations features heating and cooling, furniture, electrical outlets, and even a small deck that overlooks the lake. After you've experienced the best of High Falls, you can extend your adventure by driving 16-minutes to Jackson, GA — a city known for a bold mix of lake outings, waterfall hikes, and mineral spring mornings.