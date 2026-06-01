Sandwiched Between Atlanta And Macon Is Georgia's Waterfall State Park With River Trails And Camping

From the lofty Blue Ridge Mountains to the picturesque beaches of the Golden Isles, Georgia has a lot of scenic features to explore. This includes its collection of 700 waterfalls to marvel at. While most tumble over the hilly northern sections of the state, some also cascade down the Flat Line region — a geographical area in Central Georgia where the undulating and rolling Piedmont region transitions to the Coastal Plains, creating picturesque waterfalls as the elevation drops. Among them is the gushing High Falls on the Towaliga River — the largest waterfall in the middle of Georgia that forms the focal point of its namesake state park.

Designated in 1966, the High Falls State Park is best known for its roaring falls as well as the riverside hike that allows you to admire its views from various vantage points. However, the outdoor recreation at this 1050-acre reserve goes beyond this scenic sight. There are historic ruins to explore, camping options to tuck in for the night, and excellent bass fishing and boating on a 650-acre loch to add to the agenda as well. The park also organizes frequent events, like guided hikes and photo scavenger hunts, where people of all ages can have a fun time!

If you're coming from Atlanta, you will arrive within 50 minutes, while Macon — a wildly underrated Georgia city known as the birthplace of Southern Rock — is about 36 minutes away from this reserve. If you're coming for a day-trip, prepare to hand over a daily parking fee of $10 (at the time of writing), unless you have a Georgia ParkPass. It's a beautiful place to spend some time beside the waterfall's relaxing hum and bask in the Peach State's riverside forest vibes.