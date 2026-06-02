One Affordable Piece Of Bathroom Camping Gear Is Utterly Life-Changing (And It's Perfect For Women)
There's no way to sugarcoat this: Peeing outdoors can be a hassle, especially if you're a woman. There is the risk of splashback, and leaving no trace means having to bring your dirty toilet paper with you as you explore Mother Nature (and not to mention that there is the unwritten rule of using soap on a camping trip). But there is a sustainable item that could arguably improve this experience for campers and nature enthusiasts alike: a Kula Cloth. Dubbed "The Original Antimicrobial Pee Cloth," it won't break the bank, as prices start at just $20, making this an affordable piece to add to your camping gear collection.
No, you don't pee on a Kula Cloth; you use this absorbent product for a mess- and wet-free wipe (note that this is only designed for number one, not for number two, and is specifically tailored for individuals who squat when they pee). Launched in 2018, a Kula Cloth is reusable, odor resistant, and waterproof. It has the appearance of an attachable hankie, with a loop and snaps for convenient carrying and storage.
In an interview with DC UL Backpacking, founder Anastasia Allison, a former park ranger, explained that she created her brand after opting to use a piece of microfiber when she had to pee during her outdoor adventures. This, she said, was an eco-conscious decision, though she quickly realized that it came with other perks. "Not only was I not packing in and out massive quantities of toilet paper, but I also felt so much cleaner and more comfortable," stated Allison. However, is a Kula Cloth the right camping accessory for you?
What do consumers say about Kula Cloth?
Kula Cloth is available in a variety of colorful and quirky designs. That said, one side is black, and this is what you will use to wipe when nature calls. Unlike traditional toilet paper, there's no need to put it in a baggie once you've gone to the loo; Kula Cloth's website recommends air drying it (it's also machine washable). In a favorable review published in SectionHiker, the writer stated they decided to use a Kula Cloth instead of a bandanna, which is another popular alternative among campers for toilet paper. The bandanna, they wrote, had an enduring stench, while the Kula Cloth did not.
Kula Cloth can be purchased on its website, as well as REI, where it's lauded as a top-rated item and boasts 4.7 stars. One reviewer wrote, "It has made me ready to spend even more time outdoors without worrying about hygiene issues, infections, or allergic reactions..." However, several customers wrote that they are displeased with Kula Cloth's snap design — something to keep in mind if you're interested in trying it out for yourself. "You cannot undo the loop to remove the cloth from your pack without unfolding the cloth (dirty side is inside the folded part), which defeats the purpose of it folding in the first place," wrote another.
Take into account that there are dupes on Amazon that are made with similar materials (a Kula Cloth is largely composed of polyester). This includes the highly rated Circe Care Pee Cloth. Interested in additional potty solutions for when you're exploring the great outdoors? Consider this odor-proof camping toilet from Home Depot, or if you're on a tight budget, there's Walmart's DIY camping toilet for under $10.