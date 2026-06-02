One Affordable Piece Of Bathroom Camping Gear Is Utterly Life-Changing (And It's Perfect For Women)

There's no way to sugarcoat this: Peeing outdoors can be a hassle, especially if you're a woman. There is the risk of splashback, and leaving no trace means having to bring your dirty toilet paper with you as you explore Mother Nature (and not to mention that there is the unwritten rule of using soap on a camping trip). But there is a sustainable item that could arguably improve this experience for campers and nature enthusiasts alike: a Kula Cloth. Dubbed "The Original Antimicrobial Pee Cloth," it won't break the bank, as prices start at just $20, making this an affordable piece to add to your camping gear collection.

No, you don't pee on a Kula Cloth; you use this absorbent product for a mess- and wet-free wipe (note that this is only designed for number one, not for number two, and is specifically tailored for individuals who squat when they pee). Launched in 2018, a Kula Cloth is reusable, odor resistant, and waterproof. It has the appearance of an attachable hankie, with a loop and snaps for convenient carrying and storage.

In an interview with DC UL Backpacking, founder Anastasia Allison, a former park ranger, explained that she created her brand after opting to use a piece of microfiber when she had to pee during her outdoor adventures. This, she said, was an eco-conscious decision, though she quickly realized that it came with other perks. "Not only was I not packing in and out massive quantities of toilet paper, but I also felt so much cleaner and more comfortable," stated Allison. However, is a Kula Cloth the right camping accessory for you?