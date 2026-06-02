9 Secret Spots In Washington DC Tourists Often Miss
Washington, D.C.'s status as the nation's capital means a lot more than just the ins and outs of American politics. Regardless of your political affiliations, Washington is also a top East Coast tourism destination, with plenty of amazing historical sites, monuments, museums, and activities. Families with young children can explore top-rated (and free) Smithsonian Museums, and there are extensive tourist offerings for adults. Most of the district's top attractions, however, are limited to the National Mall and the Federal Triangle downtown. Lost among the towering Washington Monument, the iconic Lincoln Memorial, and the extensive Smithsonian Museums are many lesser-visited corners of the city that few visitors get to see.
Washington is much larger than the small area between the Capitol Building, the White House, and the Lincoln Memorial. Beyond its most touristy sites, there are tons of secret spots that tourists often pass over — if they even know about them at all. And yet, these hidden gems offer an equally memorable experience for those who do get to visit, often without the annoying crowds you'll often find at the Air and Space Museum or the National Zoo. Though virtually every Washington neighborhood has something interesting to discover, these nine hidden destinations offer fun, informative, or unique experiences well off the standard tourism circuit.
Theodore Roosevelt Island
North Dakota's Theodore Roosevelt National Park is not the only National Park Service site named after the 26th president. Washington's Theodore Roosevelt Island is a lovely island on the Potomac River. In tribute to Roosevelt's legacy of conservation, the island features a beautiful, cultivated forest with scenic trails and great views of the city.
Getting there requires crossing the Francis Scott Key Bridge into Virginia, then crossing the pedestrian bridge from the parking lot. However, the island is still part of Washington, and the imposing statue of the man himself (seen above) rivals more famous statues.
Dupont Underground
Turning to something completely different from Theodore Roosevelt Island's forested memorials, Dupont Underground is a hidden gem of Washington's vibrant cultural scene. The word "underground" is not a metaphor. Dupont Underground is a defunct trolley station beneath the Dupont Circle neighborhood, repurposed into a dynamic art gallery and performance space.
The only surface-level indication of its existence is this former metro sign, helpfully repainted red to usher guests to the subterranean stairway. Though some galleries and events are free, others require tickets, so prospective guests should check Dupont Underground's events calendar for details.
Anacostia Park and Frederick Douglass National Historic Site
Anacostia Park and the Frederick Douglass National Historic Site bookend one of Washington's most overlooked areas. Though just a few miles from Capitol Hill, this southeastern slice of the district along the Anacostia River (i.e. the capital's "forgotten" river) is worlds away from Washington's tourist-centric attractions.
Anacostia Park is a thriving urban green space along the river banks, with lovely walking trails, recreational centers, and boat launches. You can easily walk to the nearby Frederick Douglass National Historic Site, where you can take guided tours of the preeminent 19th-century abolitionist's Washington home.
Smithsonian Anacostia Community Museum
If you want to stay in the underrated Anacostia area, the Anacostia Community Museum is the least-visited of the Smithsonian Institute's many museums. Though this may not seem like something to boast of, limited visitation means a more peaceful and immersive museum experience than you're likely to find in the always-crowded Air and Space or American History museums.
The museum's unique collections tell the story of the area's rich African-American history and vibrant culture. Visitors can explore thousands of artifacts, artworks, and exhibits that tell an often-overlooked story rarely included in standard Washington tourism experiences.
Franciscan Monastery of the Holy Land in America
Washington's Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception is impressive, but nearby, there is an even more under-the-radar spot that you don't need to be religious to appreciate. The Franciscan Monastery of the Holy Land in America is a serene collection of gardens, cloisters, and church buildings, cultivated in the tranquil and reflective style you see above.
There are even explorable catacombs and replications of Holy Land shrines. Though the site is an active Franciscan monastery, it is open to the public, and guided tours are available for free, although donations are recommended.
Culture House D.C.
Though it's located a bit out of the way in Southwestern Washington, Culture House is hard to miss once you get there. Formerly a 19th-century Baptist church, this repurposed arts and events space stands out in the neighborhood with an eye-catching multicolored exterior.
As you can see, the old church building's new paint job is a work of art itself. However, its interior also features exhibits from new and upcoming artists, plus live performances and events in a former church building reimagined as a psychedelic community space.
O Museum in the Mansion
Washington has plenty of underrated museums outside of the well-known Smithsonian Institute, but the O Museum in the Mansion may take the cake for sheer novelty. Located in a former brownstone mansion turned boutique hotel in Dupont Circle, the O Museum has less of a single focus and more of a distinct aesthetic, involving cultural artifacts, artwork, decor, kitsch, and anything that exudes creativity.
As you can see above, each room in the former mansion is crammed full of a diverse range of interesting trinkets. Guests can also experience memorable events like the Secret Door Tour.
Kenilworth Park and Aquatic Gardens
The Kenilworth Park and Aquatic Gardens is a literal green oasis in the urban corridor between Washington and Maryland. Located within the larger Anacostia Park complex, Kenilworth protects 700 acres of surprisingly lush marshes and wetlands along the shores of the Anacostia River.
Free to enter, the Kenilworth Park and Aquatic Gardens offers a much-needed escape from the district's stresses, featuring a verdant world of water lilies, hyacinths, lotus flowers, and bamboo. Visitors can find plenty of tranquil scenes (like the one above) along several short nature trails and observation points, which are perfect for birdwatching.
National Capitol Columns
Eastern Washington's U.S. National Arboretum is a hidden gem itself, but one particular attraction within the site's 451 acres stands out — literally. The National Capitol Columns are a group of 22 elegant Corinthian-style columns presiding over the Arboretum's grasslands.
These columns are not merely for show. They were once part of the U.S. Capitol Building, present for historical events like Abraham Lincoln's inauguration (via Atlas Obscura). After being removed following the 1958 renovations, they moved to their current spot in the U.S. National Arboretum, towering over some of the best spring cherry blossom views in Washington's Tidal Basin.