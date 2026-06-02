9 Secret Spots In Washington DC Tourists Often Miss

Washington, D.C.'s status as the nation's capital means a lot more than just the ins and outs of American politics. Regardless of your political affiliations, Washington is also a top East Coast tourism destination, with plenty of amazing historical sites, monuments, museums, and activities. Families with young children can explore top-rated (and free) Smithsonian Museums, and there are extensive tourist offerings for adults. Most of the district's top attractions, however, are limited to the National Mall and the Federal Triangle downtown. Lost among the towering Washington Monument, the iconic Lincoln Memorial, and the extensive Smithsonian Museums are many lesser-visited corners of the city that few visitors get to see.

Washington is much larger than the small area between the Capitol Building, the White House, and the Lincoln Memorial. Beyond its most touristy sites, there are tons of secret spots that tourists often pass over — if they even know about them at all. And yet, these hidden gems offer an equally memorable experience for those who do get to visit, often without the annoying crowds you'll often find at the Air and Space Museum or the National Zoo. Though virtually every Washington neighborhood has something interesting to discover, these nine hidden destinations offer fun, informative, or unique experiences well off the standard tourism circuit.