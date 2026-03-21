5 Underrated Washington, DC Museums (That Aren't Part Of The Smithsonian), According To A Local

The Museum at Dumbarton Oaks is an interesting case study of one man's niche interests becoming a cultural asset for the general public. The Dumbarton Oaks estate is a historic mansion in D.C.'s affluent Georgetown neighborhood, and the former home of Robert Woods Bliss, an affluent diplomat for the U.S. Foreign Service in the 1920s and '30s. Much like the revered gardens and art of D.C.'s historic Tudor Place, a few steps away, Dumbarton Oaks transformed from a private estate to a research institute and museum, in this case, after Bliss donated the estate to Harvard University in 1940.

If Dumbarton Oaks provided nothing more than an architectural tour of its historic building and access to its gorgeous gardens, it would still rank among the best destinations for a D.C. day-trip. However, the Dumbarton Oaks Museum has the added benefit of inheriting the largesse of Bliss' dual historical interests. During his life, Bliss dedicated much of his money and free time to collecting art and artifacts from the Byzantine Empire and the Pre-Columbian Americas. Why these two civilizations appealed to him specifically is anyone's guess, but the result is a museum that houses one of the nation's best Byzantine exhibits and one of the best Pre-Columbian exhibits, all in a single historic mansion. As a lover of both legacy architecture and niche historical miscellany, the Dumbarton Oaks Museum seems almost perfectly tailored for my tastes.

The layouts of both galleries complement their respective collections quite well. The Byzantine wing's towering marble-white walls give a classical gravitas to countless thousand-year-old sculptures and Greek manuscripts, while the Pre-Columbian wing's wall-length windows provide ample sunlight to reflect off the gold and gems from Olmec, Maya, and Aztec civilizations. And entry to the Dumbarton Oaks Museums is free!