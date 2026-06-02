Illinois' Picturesque Wetland Lake Area Has Camping And Fishing Among Bald Eagles And Pelicans

The Illinois DNR manages 329 state parks, fishing and wildlife spots, and outdoor areas, providing ample opportunities to get outdoors and enjoy nature. If you're after a relaxed getaway, one option is to visit Anderson Lake State Fish and Wildlife Area, located in south-central Illinois. The area itself covers 2,247 acres, and is centered around two lakes: 1,134-acre Anderson Lake and 230-acre Carlson Lake.

Anderson Lake is situated on a floodplain by the Illinois River. The area was once private shooting grounds, but is now a state-managed site with fishing, birdwatching, and camping. The area is surrounded by trees and plants, and there are lovely views of the river's wetlands — it's also a beautiful spot to watch the sunrise.

The picturesque cypress trees along the shore give the lake a charming atmosphere, according to a Campendium commenter. One Google reviewer also offered a nice summary of the area, saying, "Good place to hang out and fish on the River Road. Campgrounds nearby, but also places for [the] general public to pull up. Cool drive to get there as well." There are multiple picnic areas, including two picnic shelters, for outdoor gatherings.