Illinois' Picturesque Wetland Lake Area Has Camping And Fishing Among Bald Eagles And Pelicans
The Illinois DNR manages 329 state parks, fishing and wildlife spots, and outdoor areas, providing ample opportunities to get outdoors and enjoy nature. If you're after a relaxed getaway, one option is to visit Anderson Lake State Fish and Wildlife Area, located in south-central Illinois. The area itself covers 2,247 acres, and is centered around two lakes: 1,134-acre Anderson Lake and 230-acre Carlson Lake.
Anderson Lake is situated on a floodplain by the Illinois River. The area was once private shooting grounds, but is now a state-managed site with fishing, birdwatching, and camping. The area is surrounded by trees and plants, and there are lovely views of the river's wetlands — it's also a beautiful spot to watch the sunrise.
The picturesque cypress trees along the shore give the lake a charming atmosphere, according to a Campendium commenter. One Google reviewer also offered a nice summary of the area, saying, "Good place to hang out and fish on the River Road. Campgrounds nearby, but also places for [the] general public to pull up. Cool drive to get there as well." There are multiple picnic areas, including two picnic shelters, for outdoor gatherings.
Fishing and birdwatching at Anderson Lake SFWA
Fishing is popular at Anderson Lake, highlighted by several Google reviews. You can cast a line for bluegill, bullhead, channel catfish, crappie, and bass — both white bass and largemouth bass. There are two public boat ramps at the lake, which provide easy access for anglers and other boaters. If you visit in winter, it's possible to go ice fishing — particularly for bluegill and crappie. Be sure to get your Illinois fishing license before you go.
Another fun activity here is birdwatching. It's possible to see bald eagles in the winter, while in spring, white pelicans visit the lake on their northern migration. A colony of purple martins, the largest swallow in North America, can also be seen at the lake in the summer. Additionally, birdwatchers may spot snipe, woodcock, songbirds like robins and waxwings, raptors such as red-tailed hawks or osprey, and a variety of waterfowl. Other wildlife in the area includes turkey, deer, fox, and coyotes. Hunting for deer, turkey, and waterfowl is permitted here, though you will need a hunting license.
Planning your trip to Anderson Lake
Anderson Lake SFWA has two campgrounds with Class C campsites: North Campground and South Campground. Before you go, be sure to check out these DIY camping hacks for more fun in the great outdoors. There are about 100 RV sites available on a first-come, first-served basis — note that these are basic sites, without electricity or water hookups. Some sites are located right by the waterfront, with scenic views over the lake. One reviewer at The Dyrt commented that their spot was "simple yet beautiful and peaceful," and highlighted the birdwatching here.
Anderson Lake SFWA is under a 20-minute drive from the small city of Havana, Illinois, where there are shops and restaurants if you need to stock up on supplies. Anderson Lake is also about a 1-hour drive southwest of the lively and memorable city of Peoria, and just over 1 hour from Springfield, the bustling Route 66 stop. You can also explore more scenic spots with wildlife on a visit to Emiquon National Wildlife Refuge, a natural preserve covering 2,631 acres of wetlands just north of Anderson Lake SFWA — it's about a 15-minute drive away.