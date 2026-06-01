California State Parks' Most Coveted Reservation Is Historic Cabin Stay On A Spectacular Coastal Bluff

In 2026, Mount Tamalpais was voted Best California State Park for Spectacular Views by a poll conducted by the California State Park Foundation. And one of the best places to take in those vistas is also the most coveted, hard-to-get reservation in the entire state parks system, the Steep Ravine Cabins. Perched on a dramatic bluff overlooking the Pacific Ocean, these ten rustic, picturesque cabins are just 17 miles from San Francisco, over the Golden Gate Bridge, making them a much sought-after Bay Area weekend getaway.

Until recently, would-be cabin campers had to log into ReserveCalifornia at midnight, night after night, hoping to score a reservation as they became available six months in advance, on a daily rolling basis. In 2023, this problematic process was converted to a lottery-based system. This doesn't necessarily make a reservation easier to get — one frustrated Redditor reported entering the lottery for three years — just easier to try for without losing sleep.

Believe it or not, these historic cabins weren't always this popular, and even fell into disrepair for some time. One Redditor reminisced, "In the late 70's, when I was a young teenager, these were abandoned and boarded up. My friends and I hiked down and broke into one. We swept it out and cleaned it up, and spent many wonderful weekends in our vacation home." The wooden cabins were built in 1938 and sold to the California State Parks in 1960. They were finally renovated in 1983, at which time they were brought up to their current charming (but still weathered) status.