California State Parks' Most Coveted Reservation Is Historic Cabin Stay On A Spectacular Coastal Bluff
In 2026, Mount Tamalpais was voted Best California State Park for Spectacular Views by a poll conducted by the California State Park Foundation. And one of the best places to take in those vistas is also the most coveted, hard-to-get reservation in the entire state parks system, the Steep Ravine Cabins. Perched on a dramatic bluff overlooking the Pacific Ocean, these ten rustic, picturesque cabins are just 17 miles from San Francisco, over the Golden Gate Bridge, making them a much sought-after Bay Area weekend getaway.
Until recently, would-be cabin campers had to log into ReserveCalifornia at midnight, night after night, hoping to score a reservation as they became available six months in advance, on a daily rolling basis. In 2023, this problematic process was converted to a lottery-based system. This doesn't necessarily make a reservation easier to get — one frustrated Redditor reported entering the lottery for three years — just easier to try for without losing sleep.
Believe it or not, these historic cabins weren't always this popular, and even fell into disrepair for some time. One Redditor reminisced, "In the late 70's, when I was a young teenager, these were abandoned and boarded up. My friends and I hiked down and broke into one. We swept it out and cleaned it up, and spent many wonderful weekends in our vacation home." The wooden cabins were built in 1938 and sold to the California State Parks in 1960. They were finally renovated in 1983, at which time they were brought up to their current charming (but still weathered) status.
What it's like to stay at Steep Ravine Cabins
Your $100 per-night cabin at Steep Ravine may be primitive, but it comes with a million-dollar view. Each cabin has a picnic table and barbecue, and you'll probably want to sit outside to take in the sunset, so bring lots of clothing layers. Even at the height of summer, this windswept coastal bluff will be chilly, and perhaps even foggy, with an average August high of 70 degrees Fahrenheit. On the flip side, the region's mild winters mean that January highs average 57, so there is really no bad time to visit. Part of what makes this reservation so special is how private it is, as this part of the park has no day-use area, and the cabins (and the small adjacent tent campground) are located behind a locked gate. You'll be given a code to enter when your reservation is confirmed.
As spectacular and memorable as this setting is, you should not expect the Steep Ravine Cabins to be a cushy glamping experience. The rustic wooden structures have bare sleeping platforms and a wood stove for heat. There is no bedding, no plumbing, and no electricity. The cabins all share a communal restroom, but no showers. The only piece of your camping gear you should leave at home for this trip is your tent. Store your food in hard-sided containers to protect it from rodents and raccoons.
The cabins and adjoining campground have their own trail to a small, sandy beach. You're also just a couple of miles from the best-kept-secret town of Stinson Beach, with eateries, a grocery store, and a broad, sandy beach. If you're looking for a memorable day trip, the majestic redwoods of Muir Woods National Monument are just 8 miles away.
Scoring a reservation at Steep Ravine Cabins
To enter the reservation lottery for Steep Ravine Cabins, visit Reserve California, the state parks' online reservation system, and create a profile. Then navigate to the lottery page, where you will usually find Steep Ravine Cabins listed. Some users have reported that the lottery is only intermittently available on the website, so patience and persistence are key. You can enter several dates six to eight months in advance. The drawing is made within a month, seven months in advance of the booking window, and if you win, you'll have 30 days to complete your reservation.
Should you fail to score a reservation at Steep Ravine Cabins, all is not lost. You can still experience the same spectacular scenery via camping opportunities nearby that are easier to score. You'll need a tent for Pantoll Campground, a little farther up the flank of Mount Tamalpais (no RVs at all, and no sleeping in vehicles), but it's entirely first-come, first-served. From there, you can cross the road and pick up the Steep Ravine Trail, following it 2.1 miles through a magical fairy forest to just above the cabins, where you can soak in the dramatic coastal views before returning the way you came. All of Mount Tamalpais State Park is a hiker's paradise, but the Steep Ravine Trail, with options for extended loop hikes, is widely considered one of the best.