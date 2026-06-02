Illinois' Winding Lagoon Escape Is A Chicago Suburban Gem With Paddling, Fishing, And Birdwatching

If you drive north out of Chicago for about 14 miles, as the skyscrapers and shoreline shrink to Midwest suburbia, you'll find yourself in the village of Skokie. Turn around to glance back at the Windy City and you can even see its skyline lofting above the tree lines and low complexes of the northern suburbs. But keep driving a little farther — about 8 miles — to the northern edge of town, and you'll find nearly 900 acres of scenic respite known as Skokie Lagoons. This mini-wilderness features seven interlinking lagoons and is laced with trails, shaded forest, open meadows, and restored native habitats. Plus, it's an easy commute from Chicago, ideal for a quick afternoon getaway. Whether you wish to fish, picnic, birdwatch, boat, hike, or cross-country ski, Skokie Lagoons offers a well-rounded slate of outdoor recreation for year-round fun.

Skokie Lagoons was a sprawling marsh in the days of Indigenous inhabitants, when the Potawatomi, Ojibwe, and Ottawa peoples lived and utilized the wetlands for harvesting and fishing. When European settlers moved in, they drained the marsh and raised livestock, depleting the natural ecosystems. Cook County acquired the former marsh in the 1920s, and in the 1930s, the Civilian Conservation Corps established a massive camp in the Skokie Valley, excavating land into lagoons and channels, planting trees, landscaping recreation areas, and creating floodplains while restoring native habitats.

Today, Skokie Lagoons Forest Preserve is home to a diverse array of ecosystems and wildlife, and its helpful amenities — from bathrooms to boat rentals — create an appealing atmosphere for outdoor recreation. In addition, its northern boundary abuts the renowned Chicago Botanic Garden. The lagoons' diverse recreational opportunities and abundance of natural beauty, within close proximity to both Chicago and a handful of charming suburban towns, make this a true gem hidden in plain sight.