Illinois' Winding Lagoon Escape Is A Chicago Suburban Gem With Paddling, Fishing, And Birdwatching
If you drive north out of Chicago for about 14 miles, as the skyscrapers and shoreline shrink to Midwest suburbia, you'll find yourself in the village of Skokie. Turn around to glance back at the Windy City and you can even see its skyline lofting above the tree lines and low complexes of the northern suburbs. But keep driving a little farther — about 8 miles — to the northern edge of town, and you'll find nearly 900 acres of scenic respite known as Skokie Lagoons. This mini-wilderness features seven interlinking lagoons and is laced with trails, shaded forest, open meadows, and restored native habitats. Plus, it's an easy commute from Chicago, ideal for a quick afternoon getaway. Whether you wish to fish, picnic, birdwatch, boat, hike, or cross-country ski, Skokie Lagoons offers a well-rounded slate of outdoor recreation for year-round fun.
Skokie Lagoons was a sprawling marsh in the days of Indigenous inhabitants, when the Potawatomi, Ojibwe, and Ottawa peoples lived and utilized the wetlands for harvesting and fishing. When European settlers moved in, they drained the marsh and raised livestock, depleting the natural ecosystems. Cook County acquired the former marsh in the 1920s, and in the 1930s, the Civilian Conservation Corps established a massive camp in the Skokie Valley, excavating land into lagoons and channels, planting trees, landscaping recreation areas, and creating floodplains while restoring native habitats.
Today, Skokie Lagoons Forest Preserve is home to a diverse array of ecosystems and wildlife, and its helpful amenities — from bathrooms to boat rentals — create an appealing atmosphere for outdoor recreation. In addition, its northern boundary abuts the renowned Chicago Botanic Garden. The lagoons' diverse recreational opportunities and abundance of natural beauty, within close proximity to both Chicago and a handful of charming suburban towns, make this a true gem hidden in plain sight.
Trails and waterways provide prime hiking, biking, and birding
Skokie Lagoons encompasses four main recreational areas across its seven lagoons: Erickson Woods, Tower Road, Tower Road Boat Launch, and Forest Way Grove. Each area has its own entrance and amenities such as bathrooms and picnic areas, and is connected via a network of trails. The 20-mile North Branch Trail is the most comprehensive, with paved and gravel trails along the Chicago River leading all the way to the massive Chicago Botanic Gardens, an ethereal escape at the northern end of the lagoons that visitors highly recommend. "A must-see whether you are visiting or live in Chicago!" praised one Google reviewer.
The Skokie Lagoon Trail is a 12-mile, partially paved path that encircles all seven lagoons, with a convenient parking lot at its trailhead, while the Skokie Lagoons Inner Trail, accessible from Forest Grove, offers a truncated loop through the habitats with a glimpse of Nike Island, a Cold War missile site. Forest Way Grove has a gravel parking lot that some say can be challenging to get in and out of with a vehicle. However, it's a great place to access trails. "I really enjoyed the east side of the preserve as there are lots of good, wide views of the lagoons," wrote one Google reviewer. "The west side offers only a few views and there is significant noise pollution from the [interstate highway]. Lots of deer and birds who also seemed to prefer the east end."
Thanks to restored natural habitats and a prime location along migration routes, Skokie Lagoons is an excellent birding territory. eBird reports more than 250 bird species at Skokie Lagoons, from bald eagles to Baltimore orioles. "Beautiful forest preserve. The lagoons are usually brimming with birds in spring," shared a reviewer.
Stocked waterways and boat rentals offer opportunities for anglers and paddlers
The lagoons are a popular spot for local fishing, as they're regularly assessed and stocked by the Forest Preserves of Cook County in conjunction with the Illinois Department of Natural Resources (note: Illinois does require a valid fishing license for anyone over 16). Abundant walleye, largemouth bass, northern pike, and channel catfish, along with crappie, bluegill, sunfish, and bullheads, fill the waterways, though some local anglers say it can be a challenge since the lagoons are so popular with Chicagoland fishers. Others recommend fishing from kayaks.
Though all Skokie Lagoons Forest Preserve entrances have shoreline fishing access, Tower Road also features an accessible boat ramp at Lagoon No. 3 for those who want to launch non-gas-powered watercraft. From April through October, the forest preserve also offers weather-dependent kayak and canoe rentals by the hour, with discounted Monday rates and a "paddle card" that earns a free rental after four paid visits. Reviewers praise the friendly staff and recommend it as a great way to spot blue herons and other wildlife, though some guests have noted that parts of the boat fleet are showing their age and could use an upgrade.
The forest preserve is managed by Cook County, and its multiple entrances span Winnetka, a Lake Michigan shoreline gem with sandy beaches and small-town charm, as well as Glencoe, which features lush public gardens and unique Hollywood history. The lagoons are anchored, of course, by the eponymous Village of Skokie, home to a sculpture garden, art walks, and museums — plenty of reasons to turn a visit into a full-on destination. The CTA rapid-transit train's Yellow Line, nicknamed the "Skokie Swift," connects the Dempster-Skokie Station to Chicago's Howard Street Terminal, where travelers can connect to the Purple Line Express or Red Line to go downtown.