The Chic Chicago Suburb Laced With Gallery‑worthy Sculpture Walks, Lagoon Paddles, And Deli Treats

Around 15 miles north of downtown Chicago lies an underrated Chicago gem with small-town charm, local eats, a rich multicultural landscape, and artistic fervor. Known for its extensive food scene, World War II history, and strong cultural heritage, Skokie, Illinois, is the ultimate paradise for those looking to outshine the big city noise in a quiet Chicago suburb. Located around 12 miles from Chicago's O'Hare International Airport (and accessible via Pulse's Dempster Line or the regular 250 bus route to Skokie), it's a great place to spend the weekend, or even drive down for a day of art and sculpture walks.

Skokie has made a name for itself as one of the best places to live in Illinois (via U.S. News), thanks to its strong community and proximity to good schools. While it isn't a well-known tourist destination, there are still plenty of interesting sights for visitors to explore, from its many famous delis to the nearby Skokie Lagoons, just over 8 miles from the village. For those who love to see modern art and sculptures, the Skokie Northshore Sculpture Park should be on your must-see list. The park features over 60 sculptures and is spread out over four naturally occurring sections along the north channel of the Chicago River. The sculpture park came about as a citizen collaboration with the Metropolitan Water Reclamation District of Greater Chicago in the 1980s, when Skokie residents and artists proposed turning the then-bedraggled area into a picnic spot and display area for modern, sculptural art. It is easily accessible by public transportation, via the Chicago Transit Authority (CTA) and PACE buses.