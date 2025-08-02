The Chic Chicago Suburb Laced With Gallery‑worthy Sculpture Walks, Lagoon Paddles, And Deli Treats
Around 15 miles north of downtown Chicago lies an underrated Chicago gem with small-town charm, local eats, a rich multicultural landscape, and artistic fervor. Known for its extensive food scene, World War II history, and strong cultural heritage, Skokie, Illinois, is the ultimate paradise for those looking to outshine the big city noise in a quiet Chicago suburb. Located around 12 miles from Chicago's O'Hare International Airport (and accessible via Pulse's Dempster Line or the regular 250 bus route to Skokie), it's a great place to spend the weekend, or even drive down for a day of art and sculpture walks.
Skokie has made a name for itself as one of the best places to live in Illinois (via U.S. News), thanks to its strong community and proximity to good schools. While it isn't a well-known tourist destination, there are still plenty of interesting sights for visitors to explore, from its many famous delis to the nearby Skokie Lagoons, just over 8 miles from the village. For those who love to see modern art and sculptures, the Skokie Northshore Sculpture Park should be on your must-see list. The park features over 60 sculptures and is spread out over four naturally occurring sections along the north channel of the Chicago River. The sculpture park came about as a citizen collaboration with the Metropolitan Water Reclamation District of Greater Chicago in the 1980s, when Skokie residents and artists proposed turning the then-bedraggled area into a picnic spot and display area for modern, sculptural art. It is easily accessible by public transportation, via the Chicago Transit Authority (CTA) and PACE buses.
Explore Skokie's history and culture through its museums and sculpture walks
Skokie Northshore Sculpture Park is one of the 10 best sculpture parks to visit in the U.S, according to Passport Magazine. The park is naturally divided into four sections to accommodate the streets that pass through it, with each section featuring between three to 26 sculptures, made of varying materials such as steel, concrete, clay, resin, or a mix of different mediums. The park has free public tours, but you can also book guided tours for detailed explanations. For families with small kids, try out the park's self-guided, child-friendly Sculpture on the Move tour, which guides you through the park's displays with treasure hunt-like clues. Keep an eye out for some of the park's well-known exhibits, like "Gargoyle" by John W. Parker, or "Pater Familias" by Lincoln Schatz.
One of the town's most famous museums is the Illinois Holocaust Museum, built in direct response to an attempted neo-Nazi rally in Skokie in the late '70s. The museum displays over 20,000 items owned by survivors and victims, such as children's clothing, documents, and other personal items. The museum's architecture is heavy in its symbolism, with visitors entering through a dark hallway (representing the dark years of Nazi-era persecution) and moving into the "light" sections, featuring soft edges, and representing the hope with which the survivors move into the future.
Another popular museum is the Skokie Heritage Museum, which serves as a general display of Skokie's history. Popular features include Skokie's first log cabin (built in 1847), first firehouse (built in 1887), and a collection of over 22,000 items. The museum offers guided tours, and admission is free.
Enjoy Skokie's famous delis and outdoor recreation scene
Around 8.5 miles away from Skokie lie the Skokie Lagoons, a nature reserve spread over four locations and known for its water activities and lush scenery. Managed by Cook County Forest Preserves, the reserve covers seven interconnected lagoons across a 894-acre area. It's a great place to go kayaking and canoeing, with the reserve offering boat rentals between April and October, beginning at $25 per hour. It also offers excellent, beginner-friendly hiking and biking trails along the North Branch Trail System, with winding paths filled with native wildflowers and birds, like cuckoos, warblers, and different types of waterbirds.
Back in Skokie, you have to check out the famous delis. Like the nearby charming college suburb of Evanston is known for its cozy diners, Skokie is known for its diverse cuisine. One of the most famous delis is Kaufman's Bagel and Delicatessen, founded by Holocaust survivor Maury Kaufman. The current owner, Bette Dworkin, revealed that when her parents bought the deli, many workers bore numbers tattooed on their arms, signifying their status as survivors of Nazi concentration camps (via NPR). Kaufman's is known for its authentic Jewish food, with bagels, sandwiches, and other baked goods being the most widely ordered items. However, some also commented that the service was brusque and orders were often rushed because of the high footfall (via Tripadvisor).
If Kaufman's is too busy, you can try New York Bagel and Bialy, which offers authentic, New York-style bagels. However, the Skokie location only offers bakery products; for other items, you'll have to visit the Lincolnwood location 3.5 miles away. Other famous Skokie restaurants include EJ's Place — a Skokie staple offering premium steaks and luxurious experience — and Alexander's Breakfast and Lunch, a cozy diner offering fresh brunch items.