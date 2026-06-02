North Carolina's Hidden Island Retreat Offers Access To Wild Beaches, Camping, And Fresh Seafood

North Carolina's Outer Banks are home to some of the most popular beaches and coastal towns in the Tarheel State. However, in some ways, this 175-mile-long series of barrier islands also conceals as much as it reveals. One such example is Harkers Island, a quaint island retreat that is hidden near the southern portion of the OBX. Although Harkers Island is not part of the Outer Banks, it has much of the same small-town charm, access to beaches, and coastal heritage as the communities on the barrier islands. It is also the gateway to Cape Lookout National Seashore, which occupies the last island in the Outer Banks chain.

Harkers Island is actually hidden in more ways than one. Geographically, it is not only sheltered from the ocean by the Outer Banks, but Harkers is also cloaked from the south by Shackleford Banks. It is not along any major transportation route. In fact, the only way to reach the island is by boat or by crossing a small bridge on Harkers Island Road. With a population of just over 1,000, this 3-mile-long island doesn't garner much attention. However, those who do discover it will quickly see why it's a hidden gem.

One of the things visitors don't have to look hard for once on Harkers Island is fresh seafood. The roots of the local community can be traced back to fishing. Visitors will find a hefty supply of fish, shrimp, clams, oysters, and crabs, still caught fresh from Core Sound today. There are only a handful of restaurants on this small island. However, those few eateries, such as the Fish Hook Grill, are easy to find, serving up locally caught seafood in the traditional "Down East" style.