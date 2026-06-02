North Carolina's Hidden Island Retreat Offers Access To Wild Beaches, Camping, And Fresh Seafood
North Carolina's Outer Banks are home to some of the most popular beaches and coastal towns in the Tarheel State. However, in some ways, this 175-mile-long series of barrier islands also conceals as much as it reveals. One such example is Harkers Island, a quaint island retreat that is hidden near the southern portion of the OBX. Although Harkers Island is not part of the Outer Banks, it has much of the same small-town charm, access to beaches, and coastal heritage as the communities on the barrier islands. It is also the gateway to Cape Lookout National Seashore, which occupies the last island in the Outer Banks chain.
Harkers Island is actually hidden in more ways than one. Geographically, it is not only sheltered from the ocean by the Outer Banks, but Harkers is also cloaked from the south by Shackleford Banks. It is not along any major transportation route. In fact, the only way to reach the island is by boat or by crossing a small bridge on Harkers Island Road. With a population of just over 1,000, this 3-mile-long island doesn't garner much attention. However, those who do discover it will quickly see why it's a hidden gem.
One of the things visitors don't have to look hard for once on Harkers Island is fresh seafood. The roots of the local community can be traced back to fishing. Visitors will find a hefty supply of fish, shrimp, clams, oysters, and crabs, still caught fresh from Core Sound today. There are only a handful of restaurants on this small island. However, those few eateries, such as the Fish Hook Grill, are easy to find, serving up locally caught seafood in the traditional "Down East" style.
Beach and camping access at Harkers Island
It comes as no surprise that an island has incredible beaches. Harkers Island, however, is largely surrounded by salt marsh and tidal creeks, which can be explored in kayaks or by strolling along the Willow Pond Trail. Luckily, the island does offer beach access. First, there are a few small beaches scattered around the island. The Harkers Island Beach and Boat Ramp has a sandy beach at the edge of the mainland just before getting on the bridge to cross over to the island. This spot has a somewhat hidden stretch of sand with amazing views and a boat ramp that allows visitors to launch watercraft, including kayaks, to access the beaches on other nearby islands.
To that end, Harkers Island is the key to Cape Lookout National Seashore, which boasts a beautiful lighthouse, pristine beaches, and wild horses. There are actually three islands that make up the national seashore, the South Core, North Core, and Shackleford Banks. The visitor center for the Cape Lookout National Seashore is on the eastern end of Harkers Island. From there, visitors can catch a ferry to either Shackleford or South Core Banks. North Core Bank is only accessible by private boat or vehicle ferry from Atlantic, North Carolina.
Each of these islands offers long stretches of undeveloped beachfront, which are often strewn with seashells. Wild horses are found on Shackleford Banks, while beachgoers on South Core Banks can get an up-close look at the iconic Cape Lookout Lighthouse and visit the museum inside the historic keeper's cottage. Additionally, the Cape Lookout National Seashore is designated as an International Dark Sky Park. These conditions give visitors an incredible view of the Milky Way and other constellations come nightfall.
Camping at Harkers Island
Campers visiting Harkers Island have a few options. Some camping spots are on Harkers itself, while others are on the surrounding islands. For visitors bringing an RV, there are the Harkers Island RV Resort and Cape Lookout RV Park. Across the water, cabins can be rented on the Cape Lookout National Seashore. North Core Cabin Camp has 16 cabins. Small cabins can sleep four, while larger cabins can accommodate up to eight. Campers have access to showers and restrooms at the campground bathhouse. Great Island Cabin Camp on the South Core Banks has 23 cabins, the largest of which can hold 12 campers. Each cabin has its own restroom and shower. All cabins at both sites are wired for camper-provided generators.
Campers looking to pitch a tent can do so on the beaches of the national seashore. Primitive tent camping is allowed on all three islands, with the exception of a handful of spots, such as wildlife protection areas and the Cape Lookout Light Station. No camping is allowed in these areas. Restrooms and showers are available seasonally on both North and South Core Banks. Drinking water is also available on South Core Banks during the summer. Shackleford Banks, the remote beach with wild ponies, has restrooms only.
Whether camping or coming for a day trip, getting to Harkers Island is pretty straightforward. Regardless of where you are coming from, you will need to connect to U.S. Highway 70, then turn onto Harkers Island Road. Beaufort, one of the coolest towns in America, which is about a 17-mile drive, is the closest town of any size. The nearest commercial airport is in New Bern, about an hour away, while the larger Wilmington International Airport is about 2.5 hours away by car.