Wisconsin's Peninsula Paradise Beach Is An Amenity-Filled Lake Michigan Beauty Full Of Door County Charm

Inner tubes can serve as welcome buffers between sunbathers and the chilly water of Lake Michigan. The water is fairly cold year-round at Nicolet Beach, but that doesn't stop summertime visitors from wading in for a refreshing dip, especially on the hottest days of the year.

"One of the nicest beaches in the state," said one traveler on Google Reviews, who noted that the water is "warm, relatively speaking." Others mentioned that the calm water, gradual slope, and offshore sand bar make the place a paradise for kids and families, and that it's a good idea to wear water shoes or flip flops to protect your feet from rocks. Note that lifeguards are not on duty.

In summer, you can also rent equipment to enjoy the lake from a different perspective: visitors might paddle to nearby cliffs, venture to the nearby Horseshoe Island, or just head out on the water to enjoy the view of the wooded state park from a distance. Seasonal kiosks offer kayaks and stand-up paddleboards (from $25 per hour), hydro bikes (from $25 per half-hour), and inflatable islands ($30 per hour), all with life jackets included.