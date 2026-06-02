Wisconsin's Peninsula Paradise Beach Is An Amenity-Filled Lake Michigan Beauty Full Of Door County Charm
With its cute coastal towns and gorgeous landscapes, it's no wonder Door County, Wisconsin, is considered one of the Midwest's most underrated vacation spots. Among the region's many highlights is Nicolet Beach, a charming escape tucked away in Peninsula State Park. With kayak and stand-up paddleboard rentals and a sandy shoreline facing Lake Michigan, it's a paradise for outdoor enthusiasts.
Nicolet Beach, also known as Nicolet Bay Beach, stretches for nearly one thousand feet along the water. Thanks to its location within a state park on the Door Peninsula, it has plenty of visitor-friendly amenities, including restrooms, picnic areas, and a playground for kids. In the busy summer season, you'll also find concessions, including Kitty's Coffee Truck and Backbone Food Truck. Near the beach, stop into the quaint Camp Store (open daily in season from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.), a great spot to pick up an ice cream, snacks, or cold drinks, or to purchase a flotation device to use on the lake.
Explore the calm waters of Nicolet Beach
Inner tubes can serve as welcome buffers between sunbathers and the chilly water of Lake Michigan. The water is fairly cold year-round at Nicolet Beach, but that doesn't stop summertime visitors from wading in for a refreshing dip, especially on the hottest days of the year.
"One of the nicest beaches in the state," said one traveler on Google Reviews, who noted that the water is "warm, relatively speaking." Others mentioned that the calm water, gradual slope, and offshore sand bar make the place a paradise for kids and families, and that it's a good idea to wear water shoes or flip flops to protect your feet from rocks. Note that lifeguards are not on duty.
In summer, you can also rent equipment to enjoy the lake from a different perspective: visitors might paddle to nearby cliffs, venture to the nearby Horseshoe Island, or just head out on the water to enjoy the view of the wooded state park from a distance. Seasonal kiosks offer kayaks and stand-up paddleboards (from $25 per hour), hydro bikes (from $25 per half-hour), and inflatable islands ($30 per hour), all with life jackets included.
Plan a peaceful escape to Door County
Like other popular spots around Door County, Nicolet Beach combines gorgeous natural scenery with a relaxed atmosphere and easily accessible outdoor activities. To make the most of the region's peaceful charm, plan to arrive early in the day, before the parking lot fills, and bring a beach umbrella or pop-up shade, since the sun can be intense in summer.
In summer, Nicolet Beach amenities are open daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The state park is open daily year-round from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m., and to enter, you'll pay a daily fee of $13 to $16 per vehicle (depending on whether you're a Wisconsin resident or not). For lodging and more activities, Wisconsin's lovely Peninsula State Park includes golf and walks to a charming lighthouse. You can camp at one of the park's various campgrounds, including two near Nicolet Beach, by reserving a campsite online (from $28 per night plus taxes and fees). Pick up picnic supplies at one of several grocery stores near the park, including Piggy Wiggly in Sister Bay.
If you want more adventure, you can also learn more about swimming and kayaking at Whitefish Dunes State Park, another peninsula state park in the ethereal Door County with sandy Lake Michigan beaches and wild beauty.