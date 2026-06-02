Forget Florida, Retire To This South American Gem With A Low Cost Of Living And Picturesque Beaches

Warm weather, waterfront living, and established retirement communities — these are some of the reasons retirees are drawn to Florida, but what if there's another option that offers all three at a more affordable cost? If you're open to destinations beyond the United States, perhaps venture further south to Uruguay, a small country tucked between Brazil and Argentina. Uruguay makes a strong case as an alternative to Florida for retirees, ranking fourth globally in Global Citizen Solutions' Global Retirement Index. Like Florida, it's a coastal retreat with gorgeous beaches, except in Uruguay, they're less crowded. This South American country has mild winter temperatures like Florida, but its summers are far less brutal in most cities than the Sunshine State. It's a destination that has a network of retirees and policies like its Independent Means Visa that make it easy and affordable to settle in.

On a national level, Uruguay has a substantially lower cost of living than the United States. While it's generally considered one of the pricier South American countries, the average cost of living is about 23% lower than the U.S. as a whole, according to data from Numbeo. On a city level, the cost of living in Montevideo, Uruguay's capital city, is close to 18% lower than living in Tampa, Florida. But beyond paying less for basic necessities, Uruguay offers plenty of retiree-friendly activities at a low cost, too, from visiting one of its free national museums to walking the lively beachfront promenade, La Rambla.