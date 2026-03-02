South America's Bustling Retirement Destination Is A Beachfront City With Laidback Vibes

When it comes to finding the perfect retirement destination, it's a good idea to look beyond the big hotspots we already know and love. Uruguay might be one of the best South American countries to retire in for safety, beauty, and affordability, but Montevideo is far from the only place worth considering here. If you're after a hub that promises the same subtropical climate and waterfront attractions but moves with a slower pace of life, you might love Punta del Este.

Known for its beautiful coastline and elevated atmosphere, this is a clean, bustling city that makes for one of South America's best retirement bases. It's among the most expensive Uruguayan cities (roughly on par with Montevideo), but still reasonably priced by U.S. standards, and the general quality of life is up to par. Communicating with locals, especially with service providers, is also usually straightforward since a lot of them speak English. Combine that with beachfront attractions and laid-back vibes, and you've got a destination worth considering for your next move.

Getting to Punta del Este isn't difficult. There's an international airport located just a 25-minute drive out of its center. Because the number of flights and connections here can be a bit limited, most travelers choose to fly into Montevideo's larger airport instead. It's a bit farther but still within driving distance — roughly 70 miles away. From here, you can book a transfer or take a direct bus line to Punta del Este. The city itself is pretty walkable, and taxi rates are usually affordable, so you don't have to go through the trouble of learning to drive in this new, foreign place unless absolutely necessary.