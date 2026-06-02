Since its 2001 debut on network television, "The Amazing Race" has enthralled armchair (and hands-on) travelers who watch along at home. As of 2026, the Emmy Award-winning CBS reality TV series is on its 39th season, and while the contestants and rules change from year to year, the essential premise remains the same: teams of two race around the globe, completing challenges along the way, with the goal of winning the $1 million prize.

It's not called "amazing" for nothing, either — contestants jet-set to picturesque locales like Aberdeen, Scotland's "Silver City by the Sea," and Cuzco, the Peruvian city with ancient ruins and breathtaking hikes. But because "The Amazing Race," like many reality TV productions, doesn't reveal a lot of what goes on behind the scenes, much of what really happens off-camera is a mystery. Avid fans are curious about everything from how the show is cast to how teams fund their travels. One burning question from viewers pops up frequently: Who pays for food and hotels during "The Amazing Race" pit stops? The answer may be surprising, considering that the show is all about pushing those who choose to participate to their physical and mental limits — no, contestants don't need to open their wallets on these stops.

If you're not familiar with the way the show works, the pit stop is a rest period for all teams that marks the end of one leg of the season (there are usually 12 in total). While not long, these breaks allow participants to properly refuel and sleep before continuing. On the Reddit thread r/TheAmazingRace, one poster shared that the show itself covered accommodations and "most of the [time], racers will be given their own hotel room. Free food is also provided at the pit stop."