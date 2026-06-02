Who Pays For Food And Hotels During The Amazing Race Pit Stops?
Since its 2001 debut on network television, "The Amazing Race" has enthralled armchair (and hands-on) travelers who watch along at home. As of 2026, the Emmy Award-winning CBS reality TV series is on its 39th season, and while the contestants and rules change from year to year, the essential premise remains the same: teams of two race around the globe, completing challenges along the way, with the goal of winning the $1 million prize.
It's not called "amazing" for nothing, either — contestants jet-set to picturesque locales like Aberdeen, Scotland's "Silver City by the Sea," and Cuzco, the Peruvian city with ancient ruins and breathtaking hikes. But because "The Amazing Race," like many reality TV productions, doesn't reveal a lot of what goes on behind the scenes, much of what really happens off-camera is a mystery. Avid fans are curious about everything from how the show is cast to how teams fund their travels. One burning question from viewers pops up frequently: Who pays for food and hotels during "The Amazing Race" pit stops? The answer may be surprising, considering that the show is all about pushing those who choose to participate to their physical and mental limits — no, contestants don't need to open their wallets on these stops.
If you're not familiar with the way the show works, the pit stop is a rest period for all teams that marks the end of one leg of the season (there are usually 12 in total). While not long, these breaks allow participants to properly refuel and sleep before continuing. On the Reddit thread r/TheAmazingRace, one poster shared that the show itself covered accommodations and "most of the [time], racers will be given their own hotel room. Free food is also provided at the pit stop."
Why contestants don't need to cover their costs at pit stops
For each individual leg, every team receives the same allowance to get to the required destination. The amount is typically small, and they are banned from contributing their own money to the stipend. And because participants are on such a limited budget throughout the show, they may choose to eat cheaply or go hungry for part of a leg to ensure that they have enough money to fund that necessary bus or cab ride to the finish line. While the race is meant to be challenging, the show certainly doesn't want to encourage televised long-term starvation, so pit stops provide a great opportunity for contestants to rest up — and fill up — on the production's dime.
In the aforementioned subreddit, another user explained, "It's pretty obvious that the producers pay. Keep in mind that some pit stops require teams to give up all their money, and many pit stops are at locations where the racers wouldn't have the ability to obtain food. It's not like they're always at hotels with room service or access to a McDonald's." Therefore, because these stops are mandatory and are sometimes in remote locations, the production foots the bill.
As the show continues its lengthy, multi-decade run, producers and former participants alike have been spilling the tea on the show's secretive selection and filming process. The show periodically puts out a call for new contestants, so if you think you have what it takes, submit your application and find out. But if that's too much of a commitment, you can also join an adventure with Competitours, one of the best travel companies that keeps your trip a secret, which creates challenge-filled journeys in the style of "The Amazing Race."