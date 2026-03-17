The Best Travel Companies That Keep Your Trip A Total Secret Until You're About To Leave

Planning a trip can be a hassle. From figuring out flight routes to researching neighborhoods, accommodations options, and itineraries, the process can eat up time and energy, and leave people feeling overwhelmed. But, what if a traveler could just sign up for a trip that's totally planned with one catch: The destination is a surprise until they leave for the trip.

That's where mystery vacation tour companies come in. These companies give travelers the adventure of a lifetime, without the stress of planning. To ensure that travelers are sent on a trip they'd actually enjoy and not to a place they've been before or didn't like, most companies have detailed surveys, where people can share their interests, destinations they've already been or do not want to go to, any bucket list destinations or experiences, their desired activity level, and more.

From budgets ranging from a few hundred dollars to explore a place closer to home to exotic, luxury destinations around the globe, to relaxing spa getaways to multi-day scavenger hunts and challenges, there are plenty of mystery trip companies that specialize in different types of trips for every type of traveler.