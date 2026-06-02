Between Jacksonville And West Palm Beach Is Florida's Once-Thriving Coastal Village That's Now An Abandoned Gem

Along the famously scenic coastal byway A1A, which traces nearly the entire length of Florida's east coast from Fernandina Beach to Key West, small beach cottages, palm hammocks, pine flatwoods, old fishing villages, marshy lagoons, tangled mangroves, and quiet beaches offer glimpses of timeless Florida. Halfway down the Sunshine State, a thin barrier island called Canaveral National Seashore juts from the mainland in a 24-mile stretch of protected coastline home to thousands of plant and animal species, including nesting sea turtles, and bordered by the waters of Mosquito Lagoon, a protected estuary.

Between the lagoon and the Atlantic Ocean in Volusia County on this slender island sits the tiny, abandoned settlement of Eldora. Just over 100 miles south of Jacksonville and roughly 200 miles north of West Palm Beach, it was once a thriving agricultural, fishing, and crabbing hub, as well as a steamboat port during the early years of Florida's citrus boom. But Eldora — a portmanteau of two 19th-century sisters, Ella and Dora Pitzer — declined after devastating back-to-back freezes destroyed the citrus groves, and railroads redirected transportation routes inland. Today, the former village area known as Pumpkin Point survives as an uninhabited natural space along the public beach where a single historic building still stands.

To visit the ghost of — or at least what's left of — Eldora, visitors must enter the Canaveral National Seashore, which does charge an admission fee per vehicle. Visitors can park in small lots on either the lagoon "lake" or the beach side, then stroll two short hikes: Eldora Hammock Trail and Eldora Village Loop, accessing these paths from the one-way Eldora Loop Road leading to the visitor center. Less than two miles north at Apollo Beach, kayak rentals and boat launches allow visitors to explore Mosquito Lagoon and catch a glimpse of Eldora from the water.