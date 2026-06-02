Oklahoma City's Scenic Lake Day Getaway Is A Top-Tier Fishing Spot With Camping And A Swim Beach
The western portion of Oklahoma has long been known for its land. In fact, the northwest region is nicknamed Red Carpet Country after the distinctive red color of the soil, while the southwestern portion is referred to as Great Plains Country. The land on this side of the state is marked by a number of distinctive features ranging from salt plains to grasslands and mountains to sand dunes. However, one scenic feature that straddles the imaginary line between the two western sections of Oklahoma is actually comprised of water. Canton Lake, located just outside its namesake city, is a perfect spot for fishing and swimming during a day getaway or weekend camping trip.
Canton Lake is not a natural lake, but has been part of the area's landscape for quite some time, created after World War II. The lake immediately spawned a tourist industry for the small town nearby. Over the years, the lake developed a reputation as an outstanding fishery, drawing anglers from everywhere. It is also a popular spot for swimming, water skiing, and boating. Since it is only about 1.5 hours from Oklahoma City, it is an ideal day-trip getaway for those living in and around the capital of the Sooner State.
Canton Lake covers nearly 8,000 acres and is fed by the North Canadian River. While the general area around Canton is mostly farm and ranch land, the lake shore and adjacent public hunting zone is heavily wooded. Oak, elm, cottonwood, cedar, and a variety of other trees grow right up to the water's edge in many portions of the lake. A handful of hiking and nature trails allow visitors to explore these lakeside woodlands.
Fishing and swimming at Canton Lake
Anglers are drawn to Canton Lake for a variety of reasons. One is the wide variety of fish that can be caught here. Among the popular target species are three species of bass: largemouth, hybrid, and white. Crappie and catfish are also caught in good numbers. Fishing is allowed from the shoreline in the day-use and campground areas. There are also three rock jetties that fisherman can use, as well as a number of ramps for launching boats and kayaks.
Interestingly, the lake is best known for a species that isn't even indigenous to Oklahoma — the walleye. Canton Lake has become such a prolific walleye fishery that it is used as the main egg-collecting site to help stock other Oklahoma lakes with this introduced species. Walleye have also become closely associated with Canton Lake thanks to the annual Walley Rodeo. TravelOK calls it the biggest and oldest walleye fishing tournament in Oklahoma.
When not casting a line, many visitors enjoy taking a dip in the waters of Canton Lake. It is possible to swim throughout the lake, with the exception of certain restricted areas such as the boat ramps, but the best spot to get in the water is at Sandy Cove. This multi-use area, which is near the dam, has one of the largest sandy swimming beaches to be found in this part of Oklahoma. Additionally, since it is a designated swimming area, boat traffic is not allowed to enhance the safety of swimmers. It is worth noting that alcohol, glass, and pets are restricted at the Sandy Cove swimming area.
Camping at Canton Lake
While Canton Lake is a great day trip destination from Oklahoma City, Edmund, the up-and-coming city outside OKC, or any of the capital city suburbs, it doesn't have to be a one-day getaway. That's because it's also a perfect spot for a weekend (or longer) camping trip. The U.S. Corps of Engineers has five multi-use areas around the lake that allow for RV and tent camping: Big Bend, Blaine Park, Canadian, Longdale, and Sandy Cove. There is also a group camp area, Fairview.
Blaine Park, which is actually below, on the dam on the Canadian River, has 13 tent sites. Small campers are allowed here, but there are no electrical hookups. The Canadian and Sandy Cove sites sit along the lake shores on opposite sides of the dam from one another. Sandy Cove has 35 sites and the swimming beach. Canadian has 120 sites and boat ramps. All the sites in both campgrounds have electrical hookups. Big Bend, which is about halfway up the western shore of the lake, has 102 sites with electric and water hookups, 12 sites without electricity, 4 boat ramps, and a disc golf course. Directly across the lake at Longdale, there are 35 primitive campsites.
Whether coming for the day or overnight, getting to Canton Lake from Oklahoma City is an easy drive via I-40 and US-281. Visitors who are camping at Canton Lake can also make short day trips from their campsite to take in some of Northwest Oklahoma's other natural attractions. Gloss Mountain State Park, which features unique mesas and an iconic trail, is 40 minutes away. Little Sahara State Park, known for its giant sand dunes, is situated about 20 minutes beyond Gloss Mountain.