Oklahoma City's Scenic Lake Day Getaway Is A Top-Tier Fishing Spot With Camping And A Swim Beach

The western portion of Oklahoma has long been known for its land. In fact, the northwest region is nicknamed Red Carpet Country after the distinctive red color of the soil, while the southwestern portion is referred to as Great Plains Country. The land on this side of the state is marked by a number of distinctive features ranging from salt plains to grasslands and mountains to sand dunes. However, one scenic feature that straddles the imaginary line between the two western sections of Oklahoma is actually comprised of water. Canton Lake, located just outside its namesake city, is a perfect spot for fishing and swimming during a day getaway or weekend camping trip.

Canton Lake is not a natural lake, but has been part of the area's landscape for quite some time, created after World War II. The lake immediately spawned a tourist industry for the small town nearby. Over the years, the lake developed a reputation as an outstanding fishery, drawing anglers from everywhere. It is also a popular spot for swimming, water skiing, and boating. Since it is only about 1.5 hours from Oklahoma City, it is an ideal day-trip getaway for those living in and around the capital of the Sooner State.

Canton Lake covers nearly 8,000 acres and is fed by the North Canadian River. While the general area around Canton is mostly farm and ranch land, the lake shore and adjacent public hunting zone is heavily wooded. Oak, elm, cottonwood, cedar, and a variety of other trees grow right up to the water's edge in many portions of the lake. A handful of hiking and nature trails allow visitors to explore these lakeside woodlands.