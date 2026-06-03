Forget Florida, Retire To This Town An Hour From NYC With A Charming Downtown, Tasty Eats, And Healthy Living
With its dependably warm weather, beaches, and large-scale senior living communities like The Villages, it's no wonder that Florida is the most popular state to retire. However, as housing prices continue to climb, along with the cost of insurance and other necessities for a healthy aging, Florida is no longer quite so accessible. That's why it's time to consider forgetting the Sunshine State — despite its warm-weather appeal — and retire to New Jersey, a charming East Coast destination with cozy towns, healthy living, and beautiful beaches. As you search for a new home base, keep the little town of Dover, New Jersey, in mind.
Located just an hour outside of New York City, Dover is known for its small but mighty restaurant scene and surrounding parks, where you'll find hiking trails, blossoming cherry trees in the spring, and iconic statues. Also key to Dover's reputation as one of the best small towns to retire to in New Jersey is the proximity to medical care. Saint Clare's Dover Hospital is located directly in town, keeping peace of mind close. Residents can also access primary care here.
Finally, according to one resident on Facebook, the pros to living in Dover include the relatively low real estate tax, transit to New York City, parks, and, finally, the cuisine. "[There's] Good food and [we're] lucky to have great neighbors who were welcoming and we look out for each other," the Facebook user wrote.
An impressive small-town restaurant scene
Most of Dover's shops and restaurants are located along or near Blackwell Street downtown, which has been the town's main commercial thoroughfare since the mid-1800s. It's still home to plenty of successful small businesses today, and you'll find tastes of South and Central America along the street — menus advertise Colombian, Honduran, Mexican, and Guatemalan cuisines. At La Chapina, for instance, you can order fried mojarra, spicy Guatemalan shrimp, and stuffed plantains. "Everything was freshly made and seriously delicious. The tacos were loaded and full of flavor. Crispy tortillas, tender meat, pickled onions, fresh cilantro, and sauce that tied everything together perfectly," writes one customer on Google. Alternatively, walk to Tequila's 55 down the street, where popular plates include the Steak & Shrimp, Raspaditas, and Seafood Soup.
After dinner, locals can catch a show at the Dover Little Theatre, which has been showing plays and musicals downtown since the 1930s; it's still going strong today, and even holds open auditions for community members. Or stop by the Dover Area Historical Society, housed in the Bonnieview Mansion. You can attend open houses, occasional author meet-and-greets, or use their resources to plan your own, self-guided historic walking tour.
Although downtown Dover is easy to navigate on foot, there are bus lines that run down Blackwell Street, Penn Street, and Morris Street. Older adults have access to reduced fares, and, for more dining and entertainment, you can ride the commuter rail to New York Penn Station. Given that New York is the only U.S. locale that made the top 40 in the list of "World's Best Cities," per Time Out, easy access is certainly a plus.
Staying active in Dover
Dover seniors can also stay active and engaged by exploring one of the town's many parks or attending Crochet Club at the Dover Free Public Library on cloudy days. Hedden Park, which spans 420 acres, is home to winding walking trails, reservable picnic shelters, and a pond for fishing. "A beautiful park with a nice little trail network. Seriously, a gorgeous place to chill out and enjoy nature. So close to central Dover, it has grills and picnic amenities too," reads one review on Google. Just five minutes away, you'll find Water Works Park, which is intersected by the Rockaway River. It originally served as the home base for the community's water wells, but was transformed into a public park in 1933.
Less than a mile away, Hurd Park is home to two of the town's most well-known attractions: a World War I "Spirit of the American Doughboy" statue and a brook lined with Kwanza Cherry Trees that blossom in the spring. According to one former visitor on Google, "[This is a] Must visit for the beautiful Cherry blossoms. A hidden gem in Morris County!" Although Dover's not well known enough to be listed among the best places in America to see cherry blossoms in the spring, it's certainly an ideal destination if you're hoping to take in the trees' beauty without the crowds. All in all, there's no shortage of outdoor recreation opportunities in Dover.