Forget Florida, Retire To This Town An Hour From NYC With A Charming Downtown, Tasty Eats, And Healthy Living

With its dependably warm weather, beaches, and large-scale senior living communities like The Villages, it's no wonder that Florida is the most popular state to retire. However, as housing prices continue to climb, along with the cost of insurance and other necessities for a healthy aging, Florida is no longer quite so accessible. That's why it's time to consider forgetting the Sunshine State — despite its warm-weather appeal — and retire to New Jersey, a charming East Coast destination with cozy towns, healthy living, and beautiful beaches. As you search for a new home base, keep the little town of Dover, New Jersey, in mind.

Located just an hour outside of New York City, Dover is known for its small but mighty restaurant scene and surrounding parks, where you'll find hiking trails, blossoming cherry trees in the spring, and iconic statues. Also key to Dover's reputation as one of the best small towns to retire to in New Jersey is the proximity to medical care. Saint Clare's Dover Hospital is located directly in town, keeping peace of mind close. Residents can also access primary care here.

Finally, according to one resident on Facebook, the pros to living in Dover include the relatively low real estate tax, transit to New York City, parks, and, finally, the cuisine. "[There's] Good food and [we're] lucky to have great neighbors who were welcoming and we look out for each other," the Facebook user wrote.