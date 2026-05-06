Only 1 US Locale Made The Top 40 Of This List Of The 'Best Cities In The World' For 2026

Around 78% of those polled by Time Out perceived New York City as one of the world's most exciting destinations. The Big Apple truly shines in the study, as more New Yorkers expressed this sentiment than those in any other city. Specifically, the survey showed that 93% of New Yorkers appreciate its flourishing arts sector and cultural offerings, including museums and live performances.

One could explore New York City's museum scene for days, if not months and years. Visits to hallowed institutions like the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the Museum of Modern Art (MoMA), and the Whitney Museum of American Art are a must for art lovers. Opportunities to expand knowledge on myriad subjects — from our planet's past to immigration history to human sexuality —exist at the American Museum of Natural History, the Tenement Museum, and the Museum of Sex, respectively. Outside Manhattan, there's even more to discover. For example, visitors can skip the crowds and head to memorable museums like the Louis Armstrong House Museum in Queens, which features several exhibitions as well as Armstrong's home itself.

Theater performances are going on throughout the city most days of the week, both on Broadway and elsewhere. One doesn't have to wander far to find a live musical performance, whether that's in legendary Carnegie Hall, a smaller venue, or even a corner bar. While Carnegie Hall and MoMA tickets may be a bit pricey, some of New York City's best cultural attractions are completely free. For example, you can ride the free Staten Island Ferry for great views of the Statue of Liberty. The 9/11 Memorial is also free, as are works of public art like Tony Rosenthal's "Alamo".