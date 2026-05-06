Only 1 US Locale Made The Top 40 Of This List Of The 'Best Cities In The World' For 2026
Our world is overflowing with fascinating cities, scattered throughout the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Europe, but if you had to pick 50 favorites, what would they be? Online travel publication Time Out shared readers' opinions on the matter. Every year, Time Out ranks the world's top 50 cities, surveying more than 24,000 urban residents in 150 cities across the globe. The survey polls urban dwellers on a wide range of factors related to life in their home cities, including food and drink, entertainment, shopping, museums, parks, affordability, happiness, and quality of life. In 2026, they also took a look at romance and sense of community, adding related queries to the questionnaire.
The 2026 results revealed that only three U.S. cities made it into the top 50. San Francisco came in at No. 46, while Chicago snagged the 41st position. New York City was the only U.S. urban locale to break into the top 40, landing in the No. 5 spot behind London, Edinburgh, Shanghai, and Melbourne (in ascending order). Living up to its nickname of "The Big Apple", New York is shiny, sweet, and satisfying year-round and appeals to a wide variety of budgets. That being said, it isn't difficult to see why so many residents are deeply in love with this city.
New York City is one of the world's most exciting places
Around 78% of those polled by Time Out perceived New York City as one of the world's most exciting destinations. The Big Apple truly shines in the study, as more New Yorkers expressed this sentiment than those in any other city. Specifically, the survey showed that 93% of New Yorkers appreciate its flourishing arts sector and cultural offerings, including museums and live performances.
One could explore New York City's museum scene for days, if not months and years. Visits to hallowed institutions like the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the Museum of Modern Art (MoMA), and the Whitney Museum of American Art are a must for art lovers. Opportunities to expand knowledge on myriad subjects — from our planet's past to immigration history to human sexuality —exist at the American Museum of Natural History, the Tenement Museum, and the Museum of Sex, respectively. Outside Manhattan, there's even more to discover. For example, visitors can skip the crowds and head to memorable museums like the Louis Armstrong House Museum in Queens, which features several exhibitions as well as Armstrong's home itself.
Theater performances are going on throughout the city most days of the week, both on Broadway and elsewhere. One doesn't have to wander far to find a live musical performance, whether that's in legendary Carnegie Hall, a smaller venue, or even a corner bar. While Carnegie Hall and MoMA tickets may be a bit pricey, some of New York City's best cultural attractions are completely free. For example, you can ride the free Staten Island Ferry for great views of the Statue of Liberty. The 9/11 Memorial is also free, as are works of public art like Tony Rosenthal's "Alamo".
Where to eat in New York City
The Time Out survey also showed that 91% of New York City residents approved of their city's restaurant scene. When it comes to the sheer quantity of restaurant choices, New Yorkers are indeed spoiled. With more than 28,000 eateries to choose from, they could dine at a different one for lunch and dinner every day for decades and still not exhaust their options. Restaurant quality isn't bad, either, with 72 of the city's dining establishments having been awarded one to three Michelin stars as of 2025. Some of these Michelin-starred restaurants are surprisingly affordable, like Casa Mono, a Spanish tapa-style restaurant in Gramercy Park, and Semma in Greenwich Village, specializing in Southern Indian cuisine.
But Michelin stars aren't the only indicator of quality, especially when it comes to pizza, a New York specialty. According to Time Out, one of the best pizza spots in NYC is Mama's Too on the Upper West Side. This venue serves several different styles of pizza with traditional toppings and innovative ones, too — think poached pear and aged mozzarella with hot honey or beer-battered fried chicken with red devil sauce and gorgonzola crema. Just a heads up that not all of New York's top restaurants accept reservations, and this is one of them. Be prepared to wait in line, but know that the experience will be worth it in the end, like it was for one Google reviewer, "Best. Pizza. Slice. I've. Had ... Phenomenal execution of the crust. The crunch could be heard throughout the entire restaurant."