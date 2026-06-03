Michigan's Wildly Underrated State Park Just An Hour From Detroit Has Camping, Swimming, And Hiking

Michigan's 103 state parks exemplify the natural beauty of the Great Lakes State. Some parks receive thousands of reviews and others get nearly one million annual visitors — and then there are the places like Metamora-Hadley State Recreation Area that fly more under the radar.

This 723-acre recreation area offers a lesser-known yet beautiful escape on the shores of Lake Minnawanna, and it's only an hour north of Detroit. It lands on the list of underrated state parks by local Michigan blogs, further solidifying its status as a hidden gem. Surrounding the beautiful 80-acre Lake Minnawanna, Metamora-Hadley State Recreation Area offers a litany of outdoor options, from cozy campgrounds and hiking trails through the forest to kayaking and fishing calm tree-lined waters.

Only an hour from Michigan's biggest city and around an hour and 15 minutes from Lansing, Metamora-Hadley Recreation Area is the ultimate nook of lakeside wilderness. It's high-level natural beauty and quiet seclusion, just a stone's throw from the state's busiest cities. Some of Michigan's top state parks will have you packing the car for a half-day road trip to far-off lands, but Metamora-Hadley is a well-kept secret right in the Lower Peninsula.