Michigan's Wildly Underrated State Park Just An Hour From Detroit Has Camping, Swimming, And Hiking
Michigan's 103 state parks exemplify the natural beauty of the Great Lakes State. Some parks receive thousands of reviews and others get nearly one million annual visitors — and then there are the places like Metamora-Hadley State Recreation Area that fly more under the radar.
This 723-acre recreation area offers a lesser-known yet beautiful escape on the shores of Lake Minnawanna, and it's only an hour north of Detroit. It lands on the list of underrated state parks by local Michigan blogs, further solidifying its status as a hidden gem. Surrounding the beautiful 80-acre Lake Minnawanna, Metamora-Hadley State Recreation Area offers a litany of outdoor options, from cozy campgrounds and hiking trails through the forest to kayaking and fishing calm tree-lined waters.
Only an hour from Michigan's biggest city and around an hour and 15 minutes from Lansing, Metamora-Hadley Recreation Area is the ultimate nook of lakeside wilderness. It's high-level natural beauty and quiet seclusion, just a stone's throw from the state's busiest cities. Some of Michigan's top state parks will have you packing the car for a half-day road trip to far-off lands, but Metamora-Hadley is a well-kept secret right in the Lower Peninsula.
Camping and hiking at Metamora-Hadley Recreation Area
Metamora-Hadley's campground is split into north and south loops, with 214 total campsites. Many rows of sites are right along the lake (like the one above), and though it's a modern campground, the wooded nature of the area means that it doesn't feel too crowded. Those bringing their own RV, camper, or tent can choose among 50-amp, 20-amp, and non-electric sites, along with fully accessible spaces. There's also one cabin available that sleeps up to six and has a microwave, mini fridge, and lovely deck for enjoying your morning coffee while taking in the serene Lake Minnawanna.
The park's six miles of trails offer peaceful hikes around the 700+ acres, allowing hikers to stroll under the tall trees, across small streams on footbridges, through meadows surrounded by forest, and go all the way around Lake Minnawanna. And since the pathway circumnavigates the lake, it's easy to access from various points in the park.
One of the big perks of Metamora-Hadley is the camp store near the northern camping loop. A bright red barn-like building, the store has everything you might need during a sunny summertime visit. There are bikes for rent, groceries, ice cream, fishing bait, and even wood and ice delivery. It's super convenient and helpful if you didn't properly plan ahead or made one of these other common 11 camping mistakes, because you don't have to jump in the car anytime you need cups, a bag of chips, or more propane.
Swimming, kayaking, and other outdoor activities in southern Michigan
While Metamora-Hadley might not receive the same number of tourists as Michigan's most-visited state park, they both have beautiful water vibes and a great swimming area. In Metamora-Hadley, the sandy beach is opposite the campgrounds. It's part of a whole day-use area that is another perk for trips of any length on gorgeous sunny days. There's a lovely strip of sand, a grassy lawn with picnic tables, a playground, volleyball courts, and a beach house featuring restrooms, showers, and food concessions.
The park also has options for visitors looking to get on the water. The camp store rents kayaks, paddleboards, canoes, and even row boats and paddle boats. Naturally, it's also a lake that the anglers love, with a fishing pier next to the day-use area and plenty of pike, bluegill, and largemouth bass swimming below the surface. If you've got a boat, there's a public launch, and you can even choose a lakeside campsite and tie up right offshore from your camper.
Metamora-Hadley State Recreation Area is just an easy and underrated spot to spend a summer Saturday or a few sunny days. The chill hikes, lake vibes, and camping with just the right amount of amenities mean it can easily compete with the best Michigan state parks. As another bonus, just over 10 minutes away is the town of Lapeer, an artsy city north of Detroit that offers a walkable downtown, shops, and restaurants.