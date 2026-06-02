Not Grand Canyon, Not Great Smoky Mountains: This National Park Has The Most Missing Persons

Time spent in the wilderness can be healing to the body and soul, but it is easier than you think to go missing. That holds true whether you're a seasoned backpacker or a casual first-time hiker. Visitors to America's national parks go missing for a variety of reasons. Although up-to-date statistics are hard to come by, in 2023, the New York Post cited Department of the Interior documentation stating that around 1,100 people had been reported missing in national parks since 2018.

According to Survival Dispatch, 48% of those who go missing in the wild are hikers, and 21% are boaters. Great Smoky Mountains National Park — America's most-visited — seems to be one of the most dangerous, averaging between 100 and 150 search and rescue operations per year — not all of which are for missing people, and some are just rescues. Meanwhile, the Grand Canyon averages 310 search and rescue operations per year, with extreme heat and steep terrains likely increasing the risk of accidents.

But while you might turn an ankle hiking the Great Smoky Mountains, or collapse on the trail from heat exhaustion in the Grand Canyon, Yosemite is where you're most likely to vanish without a trace. Yes, the park with the highest number of unsolved missing-person cold cases, hands-down, is Yosemite, at least according to the National Park Service. As of this writing, 10 missing person cases remain unsolved in Yosemite, while the Grand Canyon has five, and the Great Smoky Mountains has four. Rocky Mountain, Crater Lake National Parks, and Chiricahua National Monument report one each.