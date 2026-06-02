The Rare And Valuable Vintage Luggage Brands Collectors Are Thrilled To Find At The Thrift Store

Fashions come and go, but vintage never goes out of style. Many of us feel a unique delectation as we pick through thrift stores, browsing racks of secondhand garments and (literally) holding history in our hands. There are reasons past generations wore bellbottoms and cloche hats in the first place, and excitement builds as they're dusted off and worn in public once more. The same goes for other retro wares, like Tiffany lamps and vinyl records. Some of us like to incorporate this kind of shopping into our journeys; here's how to turn your road trip into a treasure hunt for amazing one-of-a-kind souvenirs.

For travelers — and people who just love the idea of travel — another item has attracted fans: vintage luggage. In 2024, British antiquarian Luke Honey wrote eloquently about this trend in a blog post. "Today, vintage luggage is popular with collectors and interior designers," Honey asserted. "Aficionados appreciate the nostalgic aspect, attracted by the glamour and romance of luxury travel in an earlier, more elegant age. Designers also like to stack trunks and suitcases, as much for display as for use."

In the days before plastic frames and roller bags, most luggage looked very different from the containers we use today. You wouldn't expect to spot a leather-covered suitcase or wooden steamer trunk on a modern airport carousel, but these were once standard accoutrements. Just as the TV show "Mad Men" reintroduced skinny ties and pencil skirts to 21st-century viewers, these old-timey clothing-carriers remind us of a more romantic era. "Luxury French manufacturers of the 19th and early 20th centuries, such as Louis Vuitton and Goyard, are highly sought after," Honey continues. "A rare, zinc-covered Louis Vuitton "Explorer" Cabin Trunk from 1895 sold for £66,000 (hammer price) at Toovey's auctioneers in 2023."