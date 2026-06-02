Between Bristol And Bath Is A Town With Vibrant Riverside Walks, Charming Downtown Shops, And Pubs

The west of England, or the West Country as Brits call it, is a special place. Rolling green hills of farmland and fields are punctuated by the mighty River Avon and its tributaries, and of course two captivating cities, Bristol and Bath. Between these two creative hubs sits Keynsham, a historic market town that's just an 8 minute train ride from Bristol Temple Meads. Home to approximately 20,000 people and technically part of Bath and North East Somerset according to county lines, its close proximity to Bristol means it's a good alternative for commuters who'd rather live in a close knit community than the big artsy city that was named one of the best places to travel in 2026.

Keynsham might look like a Bristolian suburb at first glance, but thanks to its riverside location near ancient Bath, the town has seen a lot of action through the millennia — a 9th century Anglo Saxon minster and 12th century abbey once stood in Keynsham Memorial Park (the ruins of the latter can be visited), while the 20th century saw Cadbury's and Fry chocolate factory thrive while producing Britain's much loved candy bars. Today it's a friendly town with a music festival, cute pubs and shops, plus some gurt lush (very nice) riverside walks to enjoy.