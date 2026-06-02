Between Bristol And Bath Is A Town With Vibrant Riverside Walks, Charming Downtown Shops, And Pubs
The west of England, or the West Country as Brits call it, is a special place. Rolling green hills of farmland and fields are punctuated by the mighty River Avon and its tributaries, and of course two captivating cities, Bristol and Bath. Between these two creative hubs sits Keynsham, a historic market town that's just an 8 minute train ride from Bristol Temple Meads. Home to approximately 20,000 people and technically part of Bath and North East Somerset according to county lines, its close proximity to Bristol means it's a good alternative for commuters who'd rather live in a close knit community than the big artsy city that was named one of the best places to travel in 2026.
Keynsham might look like a Bristolian suburb at first glance, but thanks to its riverside location near ancient Bath, the town has seen a lot of action through the millennia — a 9th century Anglo Saxon minster and 12th century abbey once stood in Keynsham Memorial Park (the ruins of the latter can be visited), while the 20th century saw Cadbury's and Fry chocolate factory thrive while producing Britain's much loved candy bars. Today it's a friendly town with a music festival, cute pubs and shops, plus some gurt lush (very nice) riverside walks to enjoy.
Keynsham's riverside walks
There's chilled out riverside walks to be had in Keynsham thanks to the River Chew that runs through the heart of town. One easygoing route follows the river south from the town center out towards Chewton Keynsham. The path stays close to the water for most of the stroll and passes old mills, small bridges and points of historical interest, or you can stop and watch the wildlife.
Another option is to combine sections of the River Chew with paths around Keynsham Memorial Park. This is a much shorter walk that is easy to do with all family members. If you want to go a bit further, paths to Queen Charlton or Compton Dando provide longer stretches and connect with wider countryside routes like the cycle path between Bristol and Bath, which has great views. The River Chew is picturesque and quite lovely, but the area can get muddy after good old British rain, so do wear sturdy shoes. If you're up for a challenge, a hike to Bath, sometimes called the world's best spa city, takes you east on a two and a half hour ramble, away from the river along the Bristol to Bath railway path.
British pubs and charming shops in Keynsham
Spending some time on Keynsham's High Street is a great way to get a feel for the town. It has a mix of independent shops and familiar names, so it's easy to pick up everyday bits and bobs (British slang for 'things') or browse for gifts, clothes and local products. Cute stores like Polkadot, Olivia's Boutique, and local bakery Crumbs add to the town center's cozy character.
Keynsham also has a cluster of popular pubs — would you even be in a British town without pubs? Talbot Inn is a classic working men's club vibe of a pub and a good spot for cheap pub food, while the New Inn Keynsham just over the road is a bit fancier, sat on the riverbank, close to the town center. Just near the train station, gastropub The Brassmill sits beside the river in a gorgeous former mill building and is a great place to stop and take a well-earned rest after a walk. Nearby, the Lock Keeper is another lovely pub on an islet in the middle of the River Avon, overlooking Keynsham Lock, making it a popular choice for special occasions or enjoying a meal by the water. If you're enjoying the old buildings on the banks of the river, you could easily head to Bath for idyllic architecture, while you're in the area.