This Beach Paradise In Portugal Is Europe's Second Most Popular 2026 Vacation Destination
Destinations across the globe beckon travelers planning their annual vacations, from vibrant cities like Dublin, Ireland, to Mediterranean escapes. TripAdvisor just revealed its trending European destinations for summer 2026 among U.K. travelers, and the charming seaside town of Alvor, Portugal, claimed the runner-up position, second only to Alicante, Spain. The ranking uses TripAdvisor data, travel indices, and growth trends among top vacation spots between June and August 2026 to compile its list.
So, why Alvor? This former fishing village has shown immense year-over-year growth, pushing it high in TripAdvisor's rankings. As a mid-sized town, it is much quieter than nearby large Portuguese cities like Lagos and Lisbon. However, in the summertime, the destination comes alive. The town is characterized by colorful homes, a maze-like cobbled downtown brimming with fresh seafood joints and coastal shopping, and an array of beaches dotting the coastline.
Alvor is an extremely historic town, which shines through in its ancient architecture and layout. Founded by the Romans, the town rose to prominence because of its location on an important trade route. History can be found all over, but one of the most popular sites is the 14th-century Igreja do Divino Salvador church and the Castelo de Alvor. Although the castle is in ruins today, it is still worth seeing the footprint of the once-magnificent 7th-century fortress.
The beaches and colorful downtown of Alvor, Portugal
Alvor's stunning array of beaches is a large reason why it took one of TripAdvisor's top spots among their 2026 summer rankings. Alvor's main beach is Praia del Alvor, which is located at the base of downtown and stretches for over one mile. The large shoreline has a boardwalk, umbrellas, and plenty of space to spread out across the nature reserve. The most popular beach in Alvor is Praia dos Três Irmãos, which is characterized by rock formations jutting from the water, caves that can be traversed at low tide, and soft, sandy shores.
Downtown Alvor is sleepy in the offseason, but comes alive in the summertime. The town's laidback lifestyle is typical of the country, and part of why Portugal is a popular European retirement destination. The cobbled streets are scattered with fresh fish restaurants that are supplied locally by the town's marina. One of the most highly rated is Restaurante Pôr Do Sol, which has patio seating on a grassy lawn with twinkle lights. One reviewer says, "Hands down our best dinner during our stay in Portugal. The food was phenomenal." Another exceptional choice is Alvor Wine, which is half wine store and half chef-curated restaurant located beside the marina.
Alvor beat out similar Mediterranean beach destinations in TripAdvisor's rankings, such as Playa del Palma in Majorca (3rd place), and Rhodes, Greece (8th place), which is among the warmest beaches in Greece. Beyond the beaches, restaurants, and colorful architecture, what makes Alvor shine among other gems of the Med is its culture, which is heavily tied to maritime traditions.
Where to stay and how to get to Alvor
Downtown Alvor and its coastal areas are lined with stunning resorts and vacation rentals. One of the highest-rated hotels is Pestana Alvor Park, which received a 2025 Travelers' Choice Award on TripAdvisor. This 4-star hotel features multiple pools, a sauna and jacuzzi, and multiple restaurants and bars. Another popular option is the highly rated AlvorMar, which offers renovated apartments with resort amenities such as a pool with a snack bar, terraces, and gardens, all within 750 meters of the beach.
The closest airport to Alvor is the Faro International Airport, which is located about an hour's drive from town. Tourists who don't want to rent a car could also take public transport to reach town, although this takes significantly longer, at over two hours and thirty minutes. The largest town near Alvor is the beachy, tourist paradise of Lagos, Portugal, which is a 30-minute drive from town or an hour-long public transit journey through the mountains.
The best time of year to visit Alvor is between April and October, when the town is vibrant, and the beaches are swimmable. The town is on the Mediterranean, so summers face little beach-deterring rain, and the off-season stays mild. If you want to avoid crowds, go in the shoulder season before or after August, when the weather is still extremely pleasant but you won't encounter mobs of tourists enjoying the sandy shores.