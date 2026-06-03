This Beach Paradise In Portugal Is Europe's Second Most Popular 2026 Vacation Destination

Destinations across the globe beckon travelers planning their annual vacations, from vibrant cities like Dublin, Ireland, to Mediterranean escapes. TripAdvisor just revealed its trending European destinations for summer 2026 among U.K. travelers, and the charming seaside town of Alvor, Portugal, claimed the runner-up position, second only to Alicante, Spain. The ranking uses TripAdvisor data, travel indices, and growth trends among top vacation spots between June and August 2026 to compile its list.

So, why Alvor? This former fishing village has shown immense year-over-year growth, pushing it high in TripAdvisor's rankings. As a mid-sized town, it is much quieter than nearby large Portuguese cities like Lagos and Lisbon. However, in the summertime, the destination comes alive. The town is characterized by colorful homes, a maze-like cobbled downtown brimming with fresh seafood joints and coastal shopping, and an array of beaches dotting the coastline.

Alvor is an extremely historic town, which shines through in its ancient architecture and layout. Founded by the Romans, the town rose to prominence because of its location on an important trade route. History can be found all over, but one of the most popular sites is the 14th-century Igreja do Divino Salvador church and the Castelo de Alvor. Although the castle is in ruins today, it is still worth seeing the footprint of the once-magnificent 7th-century fortress.