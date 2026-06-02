Indiana's Lush National Forest Is A Midwestern Haven With Rolling Hills, Scenic Trails, And Endangered Species

In the context of the United States, the term "Midwest" generally conjures up images of farmlands, big cities like Chicago, and maybe Rust Belt industrial centers like Detroit. Few people outside of the Midwest imagine rolling hills, expansive forests, and diverse wildlife in this part of the country — especially in a state like Indiana. However, Indiana is home to one of the Midwest's most beautiful and ecologically significant public lands. Hoosier National Forest showcases much of the state's outdoor landscape, with forest views, scenic overlooks, and an extensive trail network.

Spread across 204,000 acres in south-central Indiana, Hoosier National Forest isn't too far from many of the state's urban centers. The city of Bloomington, for example, is just an hour's drive from its northern border. In defiance of the Midwest's flat reputation, Hoosier National Forest features a picturesque collection of rolling hills, all draped in rich green forests and dotted with lakes. The park's wildlife residents are just as diverse, including a few endangered species found right in the middle of the Indiana woodlands. And with a combination of natural beauty and accessibility, Hoosier National Forest is a top Midwestern spot for scenic hiking, camping, and all sorts of outdoor recreation.