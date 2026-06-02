Japan's Most Popular National Park Has Volcanic Islands, Breathtaking Trails, And Iconic Mountain Views

Alongside images of cherry blossoms, geishas, sumo wrestlers, and temples, Mount Fuji is one of the most recognizable symbols of Japan. But while tourists battle it out to climb the mountain — or, for the less committed, snap a quick selfie — most seem to forget that Mount Fuji is just one piece of the sprawling, 121,755-hectare Fuji-Hakone-Izu National Park. Unlike most national parks that unfold as a single continuous landmass, Fuji-Hakone-Izu National Park's four areas spread across the prefectures of Tokyo, Kanagawa, Yamanashi, and Shizuoka. Mount Fuji and its surrounding lakes anchor the north, with Hakone to its east, the Izu Peninsula to the south, and the Izu Islands along the Pacific.

The common thread running through Fuji-Hakone-Izu National Park is geology, as its position along the Fuji Volcanic Zone has produced volcanic landforms that support its plants, forests, and species. That geological variety is popular with international tourists: Japan's Ministry of the Environment recorded 3.9 million international visits to the park in 2024, more than three times the visitor count of the second-most-visited Aso-Kujū National Park, per Nippon.com.

Accessibility plays a big part in this. With most tourists landing at Tokyo's Narita or Haneda airports, bullet trains connect the capital to the Fuji area, Hakone, and the Izu Peninsula. The Izu Islands — considered part of Tokyo Metropolis — require a ferry or a plane. However you get there, expect hikes through plunging cliffsides and dense forests, treks to the mouths of active volcanoes, and time spent soaking in hot springs.