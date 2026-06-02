Between Jacksonville And Gainesville Is Florida's Charming State Forest With Idyllic Trails, Fishing, And Peace

While many flock to relax on Florida's white sandy beaches or ride Orlando's roller coasters, there's a different side to this state that often gets overlooked. Turns out, this state has many unique and beautiful forests unlike any in the rest of the U.S. Composed of towering longleaf pines, rare tropical hardwood hammocks, and dense palmettoes, these forests have a prehistoric vibe. Although exploring them can feel otherworldly, they can also be incredibly peaceful. In northwest Florida, near the town of Starke, there is a place that offers the chance to experience this up close: Belmore State Forest.

With hiking, fishing, horseback riding, hunting when in season, and picnicking, this charming and peaceful state forest allows you to pick your adventure. As a major bonus, spending time here is also cheap. Entry is only $2, so it's great for budget-conscious travelers. As you explore the area's many hiking trails from the park's opening hours (from sunrise to sunset), you can breathe in the peaceful atmosphere.

Before going, note that there are two tracts of Belmore: the Satsuma Tract (north) and the Ates Creek Tract (south), with two recreation areas (Coot's Shanty and Huckleberry) within Ates Creek. The two tracts are divided by about 10 miles, sitting on opposite sides of County Highway 16, around 45 miles south of Jacksonville and 35 miles northeast of Gainesville. There are no restrooms at either location, so be sure to go before you go!