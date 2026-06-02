Between Jacksonville And Gainesville Is Florida's Charming State Forest With Idyllic Trails, Fishing, And Peace
While many flock to relax on Florida's white sandy beaches or ride Orlando's roller coasters, there's a different side to this state that often gets overlooked. Turns out, this state has many unique and beautiful forests unlike any in the rest of the U.S. Composed of towering longleaf pines, rare tropical hardwood hammocks, and dense palmettoes, these forests have a prehistoric vibe. Although exploring them can feel otherworldly, they can also be incredibly peaceful. In northwest Florida, near the town of Starke, there is a place that offers the chance to experience this up close: Belmore State Forest.
With hiking, fishing, horseback riding, hunting when in season, and picnicking, this charming and peaceful state forest allows you to pick your adventure. As a major bonus, spending time here is also cheap. Entry is only $2, so it's great for budget-conscious travelers. As you explore the area's many hiking trails from the park's opening hours (from sunrise to sunset), you can breathe in the peaceful atmosphere.
Before going, note that there are two tracts of Belmore: the Satsuma Tract (north) and the Ates Creek Tract (south), with two recreation areas (Coot's Shanty and Huckleberry) within Ates Creek. The two tracts are divided by about 10 miles, sitting on opposite sides of County Highway 16, around 45 miles south of Jacksonville and 35 miles northeast of Gainesville. There are no restrooms at either location, so be sure to go before you go!
Explore the peaceful, idyllic trails at Florida's Belmore State Forest
In Florida's balmy winter months, hiking is the perfect way to take advantage of the nice weather. Belmore State Forest allows explorers to see the variegated natural beauty of Florida. Like other Florida state forests with diverse landscapes, Belmore is home to several unique biomes. From floodplain forests to baygalls to sandhills, the trails here show off a diverse range of natural beauty.
Belmore has several peaceful and charming hikes to enjoy, all of which should probably be included among the best and most scenic Florida trails. Although the park's official map lists the Satsuma Trail and Homesteaders Hollow Trail, AllTrails includes several others, such as the Old Hunt Camp Hiking Trail, Belmore Forest Trail, and the Belmore State Forest Loop. Several trails are set aside for hikers, while there are multi-use options for horseback riding or biking. For those who want to set their own course, there's also an extensive network of unpaved roads great for a range of activities. While walking along these trails, look out for local plants like oak, pine, deerberry, and saw palmetto.
Out of all the hiking trails here, the idyllic Belmore Forest Trail is the most highly rated on AllTrails. This 6.1-mile loop is considered easy despite its length, likely because the area is almost completely flat, with only 104 feet of elevation gain. Be sure to bring a hat for this trail: According to reviewers, parts of the trail do not have much shade.
Hiking isn't all: Belmore State Forest also is a great fishing spot
Those who want to be even more relaxed while enjoying the natural beauty of Belmore State Forest should explore the area's fishing opportunities. Specifically, anglers can head to the Coot's Shanty Recreation Area of the Ates Creek Tract, which is closest to where the Ates Creek flows. Standing or sitting near the creek opens up the possibility for anglers to catch a glimpse of local wildlife. White-tailed deer, bobcats, turkeys, and Florida black bears have all been spotted here.
Anyone who wants to fish at Belmore should remember that in the Sunshine State, freshwater fishing requires a license. Not to worry: licenses can be purchased online. Once you have your license, you can fish anytime in the tranquil waters of Ates Creek and the other ponds throughout the forest.
At the moment, the recreation areas are day-use only, but the forest website notes there are plans to eventually offer primitive camping. The town of Stark, about 12 miles west, has numerous hotels. Or, after a long day of fishing or hiking, head to the nearby "Saratoga of the South," the charming historic city of Green Cove Springs, which is only located 15 miles east.