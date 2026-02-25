Florida's 'Saratoga Of The South' Is A Historic City With A Charming Downtown, Scenic Parks, And Hiking Trails

The Sunshine State is popular for its warm climate, theme parks, and white-sand beaches. But if low-key vibes and a picturesque setting are what you have in mind, Green Cove Springs should be your next Florida destination. Nestled on the St. Johns River, the place makes for a tranquil getaway. Although it's the seat of Clay County, this city still possesses that small-town charm with a rich history. You can immerse yourself in its past by visiting its museums — for instance, the Military Museum of North Florida has exhibits spanning WWII to the Iraq War, while the North Florida Railway Museum honors the city's industrial legacy. You can even see a Space Shuttle External Tank, which was created for NASA's Space Shuttle Program, and the Research Vessel Arctic Discoverer.

Established in 1874, Green Cove Springs was named after several defining qualities of the area: the evergreen foliage, the river's bend, and the natural spring that pours into the city's pool. The latter spurred widespread hotel development in the late 19th century, which quickly turned the city into a coveted destination. Soon enough, people started calling it "The Saratoga of the South," likening it to New York's spa city, Saratoga Springs, and its wellness culture. The verdant surroundings have now been turned into lovely parks, where you can have picnics and hike along the trails. Meanwhile, its quaint downtown is lined with delicious eateries and stores, which you can browse for hours on end.

Green Cove Springs is located 40 minutes from Jacksonville and America's oldest city, St. Augustine. Coming from Gainesville takes a little over an hour. If you're planning on staying overnight, you can book a room at the Green Cove Springs Inn or look for more options on Airbnb or Vrbo.