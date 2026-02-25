Florida's 'Saratoga Of The South' Is A Historic City With A Charming Downtown, Scenic Parks, And Hiking Trails
The Sunshine State is popular for its warm climate, theme parks, and white-sand beaches. But if low-key vibes and a picturesque setting are what you have in mind, Green Cove Springs should be your next Florida destination. Nestled on the St. Johns River, the place makes for a tranquil getaway. Although it's the seat of Clay County, this city still possesses that small-town charm with a rich history. You can immerse yourself in its past by visiting its museums — for instance, the Military Museum of North Florida has exhibits spanning WWII to the Iraq War, while the North Florida Railway Museum honors the city's industrial legacy. You can even see a Space Shuttle External Tank, which was created for NASA's Space Shuttle Program, and the Research Vessel Arctic Discoverer.
Established in 1874, Green Cove Springs was named after several defining qualities of the area: the evergreen foliage, the river's bend, and the natural spring that pours into the city's pool. The latter spurred widespread hotel development in the late 19th century, which quickly turned the city into a coveted destination. Soon enough, people started calling it "The Saratoga of the South," likening it to New York's spa city, Saratoga Springs, and its wellness culture. The verdant surroundings have now been turned into lovely parks, where you can have picnics and hike along the trails. Meanwhile, its quaint downtown is lined with delicious eateries and stores, which you can browse for hours on end.
Green Cove Springs is located 40 minutes from Jacksonville and America's oldest city, St. Augustine. Coming from Gainesville takes a little over an hour. If you're planning on staying overnight, you can book a room at the Green Cove Springs Inn or look for more options on Airbnb or Vrbo.
Discover Green Cove Springs' downtown district
Downtown Green Cove Springs offers all the quintessential amenities, from cafes and restaurants to shops and museums. You can start your downtown exploration at the Clay County Historical Society Museum. As you tour the attraction, you'll come across exhibits depicting the early settlement of the county, with artifacts like a printing press, an old-timey kitchen, and more. Railroad enthusiasts will especially love viewing the caboose and train signals. There are military-related displays as well, along with vintage photographs, documents, and other items.
With your history lesson completed, treat yourself to a cup of joe from Spring Park Coffee. This downtown staple features classic brews and specialty lattes if you're in the mood to experiment. Rated 4.6 on Tripadvisor, the small coffee shop has a cozy interior, where you can enjoy your drink by the artificial fireplace. Give their breakfast sandwiches a shot, too, as many customers praise those. From there, make your way to The Treasure Box for some thrifting. Whether you're interested in retro cameras, intricate glassware, unique home decor, or sports memorabilia, you'll find all sorts of items at this antique mall. Despite the abundance of offerings, you won't have to dive into a mountain of knick-knacks, as every booth is organized neatly. Not only that, but this place is huge — one shopper said: "I barely made it through 1/3 of it before I had to leave."
For dinner plans, head to La Casita Mexican Restaurant to indulge in hearty meals. Boasting traditional Mexican dishes, this spot first started out as a Latin convenience store and expanded to include a kitchen. Now, you can sample some of their popular menu items like chile relleno, chimichanga shrimp, and tostadas. Previous visitors also rave about the top-notch service and portion sizes.
Check out the parks and trails around Green Cove Springs
The "green" in Green Cove Springs stands true to this day, with many areas you can go for a fresh breath of air. Right on the riverbank is Spring Park, home to the very swimming pool where the natural spring flows. Summertime visitors can't go without soaking in the mineral-rich pool, which maintains a steady 77-degree water temperature. Children can burn energy at the playground, then relax at the picnic pavilion. Anglers, on the other hand, can set their rod at the fishing pier.
The 150-acre Camp Chowenwaw Park is another lush space worth visiting. Many people come here to camp under the stars, tour the Chowenwaw Centuries Exhibit Museum, and enjoy a variety of outdoor activities. Hikers can stroll along the Camp Chowenwaw Jungle and Treehouse Trails. The 1.3-mile loop is a mixed-surface path with boardwalk stretches, taking you through forests and wetlands before arriving at a lookout point. Those who'd like to venture out into the water can rent a kayak or canoe to paddle on Black Creek — paddleboarding is common, too. If you're visiting between May and September, you can take advantage of the swimming pool.
Hiking and spotting wildlife is best experienced at the J.P. Hall Bayard Point Wildlife Management Area. Both hikers and bikers can follow the Bayard Conservation Area Loop, which covers 10.5 miles of forested and flatwood tracks. This trail will take you an average of 3.5 hours to complete — don't forget to make a stop at the observation tower. While you're meandering, keep your eyes peeled for bald eagles, eastern indigo snakes, and gopher tortoises. If you haven't had enough of nature escapes, Starke should be the next on your itinerary, with lots of outdoor adventures and camping just 40 minutes away.