Canada's Second-Largest National Park Is A Unique Remote Mountain Gem Called The 'Land At The Top Of The World'

Occupying 17,000 square miles, the sprawling Wood Buffalo National Park is Canada's largest national park. Taking second place with 14,585 square miles of wilderness is the remote Quttinirpaaq National Park. This unique mountain gem in the northernmost reaches of the continent is aptly named — "Quttinirpaaq" means "land at the top of the world" in the native Inuktitut language, appropriate for a place that's located less than 500 miles away from the North Pole.

The park was previously known as Ellesmere Island National Park, a reference to its position on the northern tip of Ellesmere Island. But "land at the top of the world" better captures its stark, windswept setting, characterized by Arctic ice fields, huge glaciers, and dramatic mountain peaks.

To get there, book a seat on a Canadian North flight from Ottawa or Montreal to Iqaluit, Nunavut, then connect on another flight to Resolute Bay. The last part of the trip (Resolute Bay to the island) will be on a shared charter flight operated by Kenn Borek Air. You might bump into researchers and scientists at the Resolute Bay Airport: It's the departure point for charter flights across the High Arctic.