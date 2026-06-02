The Unusual Airport Vending Machines From The '50s You Never See Today

When walking through a modern-day airport, you'll come across a plethora of vending machines selling items aimed at travelers embarking on their sky-high journeys. Some sell charging adapters and SIM cards for cell phones, while others provide snacks and drinks. Sounds pretty status quo, doesn't it? Now, take a moment and step back in time to the Golden Age of airplane travel. The 1950s era that introduced rock and roll to the airwaves, along with the post-war economic boom, also had quite an unusual (albeit helpful and reassuring) airport vending machine that you'd never see in today's airports.

Throughout the 1950s — and in some airports well into the 1960s and 1970s — many major North American airports featured vending machines that sold last-minute pre-flight life insurance. Yes, really. Travelers could buy a chocolate bar at one vending machine, then purchase a life insurance policy right at the departure gate before boarding. With these machines, passengers could walk into an airport terminal, insert a small amount of cash, and receive instant coverage in the event of a fatal airplane crash during their journey. Policies typically cost 25 cents per $7,500 of coverage, with maximum payouts of up to $300,000 per person.

Keep in mind that during the 1950s, air travel was still relatively new to the general public. Flying was often viewed as glamorous but also nerve-racking, leaving many travelers uneasy before boarding a plane. As air travel became more popular, insurance companies quickly recognized a lucrative opportunity: offering fast, convenient life insurance policies to anxious passengers moments before takeoff. For many travelers, purchasing a policy before a flight became just another part of the airport experience.