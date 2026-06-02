Pennsylvania's Scenic Borough Is A Peaceful Getaway With River Views, Fishing, And Camping

Pennsylvania is dotted with bucolic, scenic boroughs that make for an enchanting drive, and some are worth spending a day or two in to soak up the charm and simply enjoy a peaceful getaway. If you need a break from the hectic city life, the small town of Tidioute is a wonderful spot. It is nestled along the Allegheny River amidst lush foliage and is especially vibrant during the fall.

The drive from Pittsburgh is just over two hours and passes northward through the lovely green Keystone State countryside. Founded in 1806 by Thomas Arters, who built the first framed house of the town in 1824, Tidioute is a haven for those who enjoy the great outdoors. If you're into fishing, camping, hiking, and wildlife, you'll find a ton of it in Tidioute.

The hunting and fishing seasons bring people in from all over the state. During this time, visitors greatly outnumber the town's 700-some residents. When not out among the river and trees, visitors can enjoy old Victorian houses, do a bit of antiquing, or enjoy a nice slice of pie.