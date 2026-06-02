Pennsylvania's Scenic Borough Is A Peaceful Getaway With River Views, Fishing, And Camping
Pennsylvania is dotted with bucolic, scenic boroughs that make for an enchanting drive, and some are worth spending a day or two in to soak up the charm and simply enjoy a peaceful getaway. If you need a break from the hectic city life, the small town of Tidioute is a wonderful spot. It is nestled along the Allegheny River amidst lush foliage and is especially vibrant during the fall.
The drive from Pittsburgh is just over two hours and passes northward through the lovely green Keystone State countryside. Founded in 1806 by Thomas Arters, who built the first framed house of the town in 1824, Tidioute is a haven for those who enjoy the great outdoors. If you're into fishing, camping, hiking, and wildlife, you'll find a ton of it in Tidioute.
The hunting and fishing seasons bring people in from all over the state. During this time, visitors greatly outnumber the town's 700-some residents. When not out among the river and trees, visitors can enjoy old Victorian houses, do a bit of antiquing, or enjoy a nice slice of pie.
A scenic riverside paradise for fishing, paddling, and camping
The Allegheny River is beloved by residents and visitors alike for cruising along in a boat, kayak, or canoe and taking in the greenery while casting a line for some walleye, trout, or bass. Just be sure to get your fishing license beforehand. There's a handy boat launch near the town's bridge at River Mile 168.5, which has restrooms and plenty of parking.
If you're looking to set up a tent, roast some marshmallows, and enjoy the sound of the wind in the trees, the community is a great gateway to Allegheny National Forest, much like the nearby town of Warren. The Hickory Creek Wilderness, a nearly 10,000-acre section of the forest, is not only beautiful but also free of charge. You'll find serene creeks wending through forests of oak, birch, black cherry, and other verdant trees. The wilderness is located about a 17-mile drive from town and has several hiking trails.
You can camp overnight in the wilderness itself or at a campground like the Hickory Creek Wilderness Ranch & Campground. Just under 5 miles from Tidioute along Route 337, this campground features daily and permanent primitive and hookup sites and horse stalls. Daily sites are $25 per night for primitive and $40 for sites with hookups, at the time of writing. The campground also has cabins available for between $70 and $90 daily. Enjoy welcoming hospitality, numerous horse trails, and refreshing peace and quiet during your stay.
Things to do and where to stay at this peaceful getaway
While you're in town, take a serene stroll through the streets of Tidioute and gaze at the Victorian architecture found throughout this scenic borough. You can even see the first house that was built by the town's founder, right next to the old Presbyterian Church.
Get a bit of shopping done and pick up any needed outdoor gear at Hollow Hill Outdoors, where you'll find hunting, fishing, and camping goods, as well as electric bikes, body care items, and more. Load up on snacks, supplies, and sundries at the Tidioute Trading Post. Load up on hearty and tasty pub fare at the Landmark Hotel Restaurant. After your meal, finish up with a sweet slice of pie at Moore's Garden Shoppe.
When you're ready to tuck in for the night, you can get a room at the Candlelight Inn just half a block from the river in the heart of town. It's a bed-and-breakfast built in a Second French Empire style that one Google Maps reviewer described as a "gorgeous home with all of the 1800's charm intact." If you're heading toward the "Paris of Appalachia," Pittsburgh, be sure to stop at Allegheny Islands State Park, a peaceful wildlife haven, and get some more boating in!