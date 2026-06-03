Why Travel Experts Say Retirees Should Visit Antarctica

According to an AARP survey, more than two-thirds of adults over 50 plan to travel in 2026 – and not only domestically. They're eager to explore new destinations abroad, with the highest primary motivation being bucket-list trips. There's also a high interest in taking voyages by sea. Overall, the study found that despite potential economic pressures and other potential barriers, older Americans are still choosing to spend their money on getaways. And one place retirees should visit, according to travel companies and experts, is Antarctica. As Polar Holiday shares, "When visiting Antarctica as a senior, you can expect an adventure of a lifetime! [It's] ... an opportunity to explore some of the world's most rarely seen landscapes."

Even for an intrepid, physically fit explorer, a journey here may seem daunting. However, with a spate of luxury yachts vying to take you to the ends of the Earth in style, you don't need to be a pioneer to participate. Retirees should consider a trip to the seventh continent for several reasons. First, you can tick off a bucket-list adventure while enjoying quality time with family, friends, or yourself. Second, rapid glacial melt could soon change this region forever, and, unfortunately, that means now may be one of the best times to experience Antarctica as it is today. Third, the sheer variety of available options means you can customize a trip around your budget, health and accessibility concerns, and comfort needs. Finally, a polar expedition is an excellent way to meet like-minded individuals in your demographic. As Quark Expeditions advised in a blog post on senior travel, "Be open to trying new adventures, especially if they're a little out of your comfort zone ... Be open to making friends with strangers who share your same passions and love of polar travel!"