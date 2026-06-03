Why Travelers Call This The Worst National Park In America (But It's Still Worth A Visit)

Any institution as beloved as the National Park Service is bound to inspire strong opinions, and the internet is full of discourse about the best and worst national parks. And while this question is inherently subjective, a handful of parks repeatedly pop up in discussions of the least inspiring public lands — especially South Carolina's Congaree National Park.

In recent years, the park has been widely criticized online, so the staff has taken to its official Facebook page to humorously point out the logical issues with common visitor complaints. The fact that there was even a need for such pushback might be a little baffling at first, because on paper, Congaree National Park is intriguing. Per the National Park Service, it lays claim to the wordy superlative of "largest intact expanse of old growth bottomland hardwood forest" in the Southeast, with one of the tallest tree canopies in the world. It's a biodiverse swampland full of unusual plant and animal life.

There's no denying that Congaree National Park is an ecologically important place, and it's hard to argue that it isn't worth conserving. It has more than its share of positive reviews, and with a current rating of 4.7 stars on Google, it's hardly the two- or three-star dud you would expect, given its reputation as a lesser park. So why is Congaree National Park so widely disliked? There are a handful of reasons, from unfair expectations to pesky local wildlife, but none of them mean that it's not worth a visit. It might just take some care in your planning to experience the park at its best.