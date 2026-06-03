Why Travelers Call This The Worst National Park In America (But It's Still Worth A Visit)
Any institution as beloved as the National Park Service is bound to inspire strong opinions, and the internet is full of discourse about the best and worst national parks. And while this question is inherently subjective, a handful of parks repeatedly pop up in discussions of the least inspiring public lands — especially South Carolina's Congaree National Park.
In recent years, the park has been widely criticized online, so the staff has taken to its official Facebook page to humorously point out the logical issues with common visitor complaints. The fact that there was even a need for such pushback might be a little baffling at first, because on paper, Congaree National Park is intriguing. Per the National Park Service, it lays claim to the wordy superlative of "largest intact expanse of old growth bottomland hardwood forest" in the Southeast, with one of the tallest tree canopies in the world. It's a biodiverse swampland full of unusual plant and animal life.
There's no denying that Congaree National Park is an ecologically important place, and it's hard to argue that it isn't worth conserving. It has more than its share of positive reviews, and with a current rating of 4.7 stars on Google, it's hardly the two- or three-star dud you would expect, given its reputation as a lesser park. So why is Congaree National Park so widely disliked? There are a handful of reasons, from unfair expectations to pesky local wildlife, but none of them mean that it's not worth a visit. It might just take some care in your planning to experience the park at its best.
Visitors to Congaree National Park frequently complain of bugs and boring scenery
Geography is to blame for many of Congaree National Park's negative reviews. Of the 63 current U.S. National Parks, only seven are in East Coast states, so it's not surprising that national parks have an association with the expansive landscapes of the American West. This often works to the detriment of areas like Congaree National Park. In many negative online Yelp reviews, it suffers from comparisons to vast, mountainous cousins like Yosemite and Yellowstone national parks. In the eyes of some of its least-impressed Google reviewers, it's nothing more than an elevated boardwalk over a swamp, and the perceived lack of variety or uniqueness in the scenery is a common complaint.
The local wildlife also hasn't helped Congaree National Park's reputation. It's full of mosquitoes, and this is a frequent Reddit refrain even among those who love the park. Some visitors have no qualms about taking to the internet to blame the area's bugginess, as one Google reviewer states, "Best bang for your buck, was only there 10 minutes and got at least seven mosquito bites." And in fairness to the reviewers, this is a real thing: the park has installed a mosquito meter with six levels, ranging from "All Clear" to "War Zone" (pictured above), to keep visitors informed about the need, or lack thereof, for bug spray.
South Carolina local and national parks enthusiast Cameron Sabin said it best when speaking to South Carolina Living: visitors just "don't know what they are looking at." Its ecological significance as an extremely rare biome isn't visually apparent, and the lack of drama in its scenery makes it harder for visitors to appreciate why it's worth protecting. Add the abundance of bugs the swamp attracts at certain times of year, and you have a recipe for some very disgruntled visitors.
Congaree National Park is still an ecological gem worth seeing
That said, Congaree National Park's less-than-sterling reputation is by no means a reason not to visit. It's not only a truly rare and unique landscape but also a fun place to get outdoors. Want to paddle a kayak through some of the tallest trees in the East? Enjoy a good nature walk that doesn't involve trekking through the mountains? Nostalgic for childhood summers spent watching fireflies? Congaree National Park has all of that.
Hiking here means few crowds and lots of critters. The 2.6-mile Boardwalk Loop takes visitors above a swamp through its tall tree canopy, and Kingsnake Trail is a challenging backcountry trek with excellent birdwatching where you'll have the massive old-growth trees of the park all to yourself (just make sure to check the website for trail updates and closures before heading out). Congaree is a particularly great park for paddling enthusiasts, who will find a variety of canoe and kayak trails beneath the old-growth canopy on peaceful Cedar Creek to suit a range of skill levels. Just be sure to bring your own boat. If you can bear the bites, visit during the two-week window in May and June when synchronized fireflies can be seen among the park's nighttime scenery.
The park's defenders are quick to point all of this out about the so-called "worst National Park" they love. One Reddit user writes, "I think the forest views and the elegant old growth cypress, tupelo, and loblolly pine trees are amazing. When I was there no one else was around. The beauty and peaceful, placid setting made me so incredibly thankful for the experience. Nothing but love here." So yes, Congaree National Park has had its share of disgruntled reviews, but don't let that deter you from a visit — just remember to double down on the bug spray.