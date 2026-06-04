Canada's Laidback Community On Lake Superior Has Cozy Stays, Fishing, And Outdoor Fun

Lake Superior is the deepest, largest, and coldest of the Great Lakes, with world-class natural beauty on both the Canadian and American sides of the border. In Ontario, Lake Superior's shoreline stretches for hundreds of miles, from the city of Sault Ste. Marie on the eastern side, all the way to Pigeon River Provincial Park in the northwest, near Minnesota. Tucked along that beautiful shore are breathtaking provincial parks, beaches, and cozy communities like Rossport.

To call Rossport a town might be a stretch. It has a population of roughly 75 residents and is better described as a lakeside village. Once an important commercial fishing hub and stop for steamships, it is now a quiet community on the grandest of the Great Lakes, with the Rossport Archipelago — the largest group of islands on Lake Superior – sitting just offshore. Consisting of just a few roads and surrounded by dense forests, this village takes some effort to reach. The closest major hub is Thunder Bay — a lakeside city known as the "mini Finland of Canada" — approximately two hours west by car. Thunder Bay is home to an international airport, which offers regular flights to and from Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport in downtown Toronto.

Rossport is loaded with lakeside tranquility, and visitors have access to cozy bed and breakfasts, cabins, and camping in the summer months. Have your morning coffee on a deck overlooking Lake Superior, spend the day fishing for lake trout or kayaking along the rugged coast, and enjoy quiet stargazing at night. You may even see the Northern Lights dancing in the sky, which are most visible between September and April.