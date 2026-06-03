St. Louis' Lovely Suburb Blends Historic Architecture And Small-Town Charm With Excellent Shops
Just outside of St. Louis, Missouri, you'll find a delightful suburb where old meets new. From shopping to historic buildings to small-town friendliness, Richmond Heights is a charming enclave nestled in St. Louis' shadow, and it's well worth a visit. Whether you're tacking on a day trip to your visit to St. Louis, or you're a city-dweller eager to explore a new area outside of the city proper, don't overlook this adorable hamlet.
With a population of around 9,000 inhabitants, Richmond Heights is big enough to have a wealth of food establishments, green space, and other offerings that add up to a vibrant and fun suburb — but small enough to be welcoming, with one resident describing it as "a town that puts its people first." To get to Richmond Heights, it's just a 15-minute drive – or less than an hour on public transit — from the major travel hub that is St. Louis Lambert International Airport. It's also less than 25 minutes by car from the heart of St. Louis, meaning that a visit to Richmond Heights is an easy outing from the city.
Take in Richmond Heights' historic buildings and charm
As Candy Smothers writes for Galway Realty Group, "Richmond Heights effortlessly blends the old with the new." Throughout this suburb's storied history, it's been home to an impressive number of famous names, ranging from musical legend Chuck Berry to tennis champion Arthur Ashe to aviator Charles Lindbergh, and beyond. As a visitor, you can wander through the suburb's historic neighborhoods of Hampton Park — which is on the National Register of Historic Places — and Bennett Avenue. Much like this historic Missouri neighborhood in Kansas City, Richmond Heights has plenty of yesteryear's design to explore.
Whether apocryphal or true, the story goes that 40 houses in and around Richmond Heights were built by Walter Wilmot Reynolds in the early 20th century using salvaged materials collected after the 1904 World's Fair was held in St. Louis. 38 of these charming historic houses, known as the "Forty Thieves" homes, remain standing today and are dotted around Richmond Heights for eagle-eyed history and architecture buffs to spot.
Peruse the shops in Richmond Heights
Shopaholics, rejoice: While it may not be the site of Missouri's oldest shopping mall (that'd be in Kansas City), Richmond Heights is still a prime shopping mecca. Head to The Boulevard, a pedestrian-friendly shopping complex. At this "vibrant village," you can pick up housewares at Crate and Barrel and furniture at Lovesac. Or refresh your wardrobe at Lovelaunch, which describes itself as a clothing and accessories boutique "made up of a handful of artists and people who love doing great work." This independent shop places a focus on top-tier fabrics and manufacturing, and a great shopping experience, and aims to provide something for everyone. As their website puts it, "At Launch we love colors and pattern, but we'll always have an incredible black dress in stock."
Another excellent shopping destination in Richmond Heights worth a visit is the St. Louis Galleria. A true shopping mall experience, the two-story Galleria comprises dozens of shops spanning clothing, accessories, jewelry, electronics, housewares, beauty, and more. Know before you go: If you're a student, educator, first responder, or a member of the military, you're likely eligible for various discounts at the Galleria's establishments, so be sure to ask what's possible in each store. And if, after your time in lovely Richmond Heights, you're craving more history, more retail options, or both, continue your Missouri travels with a stop to experience Marshall's downtown shopping and historic charm.