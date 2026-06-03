St. Louis' Lovely Suburb Blends Historic Architecture And Small-Town Charm With Excellent Shops

Just outside of St. Louis, Missouri, you'll find a delightful suburb where old meets new. From shopping to historic buildings to small-town friendliness, Richmond Heights is a charming enclave nestled in St. Louis' shadow, and it's well worth a visit. Whether you're tacking on a day trip to your visit to St. Louis, or you're a city-dweller eager to explore a new area outside of the city proper, don't overlook this adorable hamlet.

With a population of around 9,000 inhabitants, Richmond Heights is big enough to have a wealth of food establishments, green space, and other offerings that add up to a vibrant and fun suburb — but small enough to be welcoming, with one resident describing it as "a town that puts its people first." To get to Richmond Heights, it's just a 15-minute drive – or less than an hour on public transit — from the major travel hub that is St. Louis Lambert International Airport. It's also less than 25 minutes by car from the heart of St. Louis, meaning that a visit to Richmond Heights is an easy outing from the city.