New York's Overlooked Village Near Albany Is A Scenic Escape With A Trail Leading To A Beautiful Waterfall

New York's Hudson Valley is famous for its historic villages, undulating hills, scenic farms and orchards, and river and mountain views. It's such a popular city escape that it can feel too crowded at times. But there are some spots, like Philmont, that surprisingly haven't been widely discovered yet. This hidden gem even has a network of peaceful trails that lead to a stunning waterfall.

The Hudson Valley, New York's bustling river valley, contains 10 counties that straddle the Hudson River, the 315-mile river that extends from the Adirondack Mountains down to New York City. The Upper Hudson Valley is the location of Albany, New York's oldest city, and the current capital of the Empire State. However, it's also home to Columbia County, a rural area known for its beautiful scenery. Columbia County is where you'll find the small village of Philmont, which is home to less than 1,500 people.

Philmont was built on the land of the Mohican people, who once inhabited vast parts of New York, Vermont, Massachusetts, and Connecticut. The Dutch first arrived in the area, naming it Klaver Rack (later to be altered to Claverack), in the mid-17th century. They were followed by the English before the State of New York was formed in 1788. In the town of Claverack, Factory Hill was the section full of wool factories. Its name was changed to Philmont, in honor of George P. Philip, who built a reservoir to power his mill, and it was officially established as a village in 1892.