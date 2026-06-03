Between Jackson And Huntsville Is Alabama's Waterfall Retreat With A Scenic Swimming Hole And Forest Cliffs

You don't have to travel to Alabama's Gulf Coast to cool off in the water. Imagine a place where clear, bubbling water forms a natural slide down smooth stones and the sun warms a deep turquoise swimming hole. You can find this serene retreat at Kinlock Falls.

A locally loved 15-foot cascade, Kinlock Falls can be found within Bankhead National Forest, 150 miles outside Jackson, Tennessee, and 70 miles from Huntsville. This 180,000-acre forest earned the nickname the "Land of a Thousand Waterfalls," thanks to the profusion of waterfalls tumbling through canyons and bluffs. Situated along Hubbard Creek, Kinlock Falls shoots down a 20-foot sandstone cliff made smooth by the constant rush of water. Here, visitors can slide down the waterfall, swim, float, or admire the scenery from a rocky beach.

Covered in moss and hardwood trees, tall cliffs frame the falls, creating curtains of green leaves in the summer and a canvas of vivid oranges, reds, and golds during autumn. If you don't want to climb down to the water, the shady clifftops offer views of the cascade, swimming hole, and flowing river. Historians don't know the origins of "Kinlock," but the falls share a name with Kinlock Spring, a nearby water source used by indigenous communities and early settlers.