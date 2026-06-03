Between Jackson And Huntsville Is Alabama's Waterfall Retreat With A Scenic Swimming Hole And Forest Cliffs
You don't have to travel to Alabama's Gulf Coast to cool off in the water. Imagine a place where clear, bubbling water forms a natural slide down smooth stones and the sun warms a deep turquoise swimming hole. You can find this serene retreat at Kinlock Falls.
A locally loved 15-foot cascade, Kinlock Falls can be found within Bankhead National Forest, 150 miles outside Jackson, Tennessee, and 70 miles from Huntsville. This 180,000-acre forest earned the nickname the "Land of a Thousand Waterfalls," thanks to the profusion of waterfalls tumbling through canyons and bluffs. Situated along Hubbard Creek, Kinlock Falls shoots down a 20-foot sandstone cliff made smooth by the constant rush of water. Here, visitors can slide down the waterfall, swim, float, or admire the scenery from a rocky beach.
Covered in moss and hardwood trees, tall cliffs frame the falls, creating curtains of green leaves in the summer and a canvas of vivid oranges, reds, and golds during autumn. If you don't want to climb down to the water, the shady clifftops offer views of the cascade, swimming hole, and flowing river. Historians don't know the origins of "Kinlock," but the falls share a name with Kinlock Spring, a nearby water source used by indigenous communities and early settlers.
Cool off and swim at Kinlock Falls
Kinlock Falls is a popular day-use site for families and waterfall-chasers. The deep pool invites swimmers to take a dip while surrounded by dense canopies and the sounds of the forest. Recent visitors report that there's a rope attached to the side of the waterfall, which daredevils can use to scale the slippery stones. "If you enjoy swimming, the water is always ice cold, and bring an inner tube because the waterslide is super fun with one. You can slide down ... just be careful when you slide into the water," advised a visitor on Google Reviews.
There are no lifeguards, and conditions can change quickly, so parents must keep an eye on their children. Always check the water depth before sliding in, and consider dressing your children in swimsuit colors that are the safest to wear.
Kinlock Falls remain open throughout the year, but the best time to visit for swimmers is in spring or summer. During this time of year, the water level is generally high enough for swimming, and the weather is good for hiking. You should avoid swimming after heavy rainfall for a number of reasons, including contaminants in the water and reduced visibility. However, if you only want to see the falls and skip taking a dip, visitors suggest planning your trip after a big rain. The water will likely be muddy, but the high flow reveals the falls in all their glory.
How to get to Kinlock Falls
Getting to Kinlock Falls is relatively easy for anyone visiting the Sipsey Wilderness, almost 30,000 acres within the western section of breathtaking Bankhead National Forest. However, visitors report that Kinlock Road eventually becomes gravelly and filled with potholes. Drive slowly and be extra careful after a big rain or when the roads are wet.
There's no official parking lot, but you can park along Kinlock Road. Once you've located the bridge, take the wooden steps next to it that lead to the top of the waterfall. At less than a quarter of a mile, it would be difficult to call this path a real "trail," but it earns 4.7 stars on AllTrails.
You'll likely see a series of human-made paths leading to different spots near the falls and swimming hole. These aren't maintained trails, so you can't be sure whether they're safe for travel across eroded areas. In addition, there are no facilities, including bathrooms, an important detail visitors will need to factor into their trips. Besides a swimsuit and towel, visitors recommend bringing mosquito repellent, sunscreen, drinking water, and grippy hiking or water shoes for navigating the rocks and muddy areas.