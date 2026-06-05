Between Chicago And Cedar Rapids Is Illinois' Lovely Nature Preserve With Birds, Hiking, And Roaming Bison
Prairies once covered huge swaths of land in Illinois, but today only one-tenth of 1% of Illinois' prairie still exists — many prairies and grasslands were lost to farming over the years. If you want to experience the unique landscape of native Illinois prairie, visit Nachusa Grasslands, located in the north-central part of the Prairie State. This nature reserve is "one of the largest and most biologically diverse grasslands in Illinois," according to Friends of Nachusa Grasslands, with hiking trails to explore along with opportunities to see wildlife like bison and birds.
Nachusa Grasslands encompasses 4,100 acres of prairies, wetlands, woodlands, and savannas. It's an icon of prairie biodiversity, with more than 703 native plant species present in the preserve. The area is peaceful and scenic, allowing visitors to connect with nature. The visitor center will likely be your first stop, where there is parking — note that the Nachusa Grasslands are free to visit, but pets — other than service animals — are not allowed.
Wildlife at Nachusa Grasslands
One of the most exciting things to see at Nachusa Grasslands is the resident herd of bison. Bison returned to the land in 2014, originally as a herd of 30, which has now grown to about 100. They roam approximately 1,500 acres of land in the reserve, and can be seen at any time of year — although sightings are only possible from the roadside, as there is no hiking within the bison area. Bison are wild animals, so sightings are not guaranteed. It's recommended to bring binoculars to help view them at a distance.
Nachusa Grasslands is an excellent place for birdwatching — there are over 245 species of birds here. In summer, you may spot birds like dickcissels, bobolinks, grasshopper sparrows, or Henslow's sparrows, while in fall, you may see sandhill cranes going south or trumpeter and tundra swans going north on their migration. Northern harriers and red-tailed hawks can also be seen here. There are also several rare animals that call Nachusa Grasslands home, such as the Blanding's turtle and the rusty patched bumblebee. Other wildlife such as badgers, coyotes, deer, cottontail rabbits, and muskrats may be spotted around the area.
Explore the trails at Nachusa Grasslands
There are five trails at the reserve in total, along with a short and easy path at the visitor center. Stone Barn Savanna is a 1-mile trail through the oak woodland, savanna, and along sandstone cliffs, and offers a quiet and uncrowded hiking experience along with beautiful views. Big Jump Prairie is a 4.2-mile trail through prairie and oak savanna, with scenic panoramas and lots of wildflowers. Follow Thelma Carpenter Trail for stunning prairie views from the top of a hill. Trails at Nachusa Grasslands are open for hiking from sunrise to sunset. Be aware of ticks, as many paths go through high prairie grass — check out these clever tips to avoid ticks when hiking. One Google reviewer summarized their trip nicely, saying, "Really beautiful places to walk. Endless grasslands and picturesque woodland paths. You have to drive a bit from the visitor center to get to the longer trails."
Nachusa Grasslands is located between Chicago and Cedar Rapids — it's about a 1.5-hour drive from Chicago, and a 2.5-hour drive from Cedar Rapids. Explore more of Illinois with a visit to the nearby underrated town of Dixon for its festivals and trails. Alternatively, head to Rockford, Illinois, the city of gardens, which is only 45 minutes away.