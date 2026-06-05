Between Chicago And Cedar Rapids Is Illinois' Lovely Nature Preserve With Birds, Hiking, And Roaming Bison

Prairies once covered huge swaths of land in Illinois, but today only one-tenth of 1% of Illinois' prairie still exists — many prairies and grasslands were lost to farming over the years. If you want to experience the unique landscape of native Illinois prairie, visit Nachusa Grasslands, located in the north-central part of the Prairie State. This nature reserve is "one of the largest and most biologically diverse grasslands in Illinois," according to Friends of Nachusa Grasslands, with hiking trails to explore along with opportunities to see wildlife like bison and birds.

Nachusa Grasslands encompasses 4,100 acres of prairies, wetlands, woodlands, and savannas. It's an icon of prairie biodiversity, with more than 703 native plant species present in the preserve. The area is peaceful and scenic, allowing visitors to connect with nature. The visitor center will likely be your first stop, where there is parking — note that the Nachusa Grasslands are free to visit, but pets — other than service animals — are not allowed.