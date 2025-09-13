This Underrated Illinois Town Is A Top Retirement Pick Thanks To Its Trails, Festivals, And Affordable Homes

Roughly 24% of Illinois residents are over the age of 60, highlighting the growing population preparing for, or already enjoying, retirement. But how realistic is retiring in The Prairie State? While metropolitan centers like Chicago continue to grapple with soaring housing costs and congestion, smaller Illinois cities and towns are emerging as alternatives for retirees seeking affordability, safety, and community. In recent years, places once known primarily for their blue-collar work and industrial history have begun attracting a new wave of residents drawn by festivals, scenic walking trails, and modestly priced homes. One underrated Illinois city, along Rock River in northern Illinois, is gaining recognition as a retirement destination worth a second look.

Located about two hours west of Chicago and over an hour from the lively city of Peoria, ranked among the best cities to live in America, Dixon is close enough for family visits, yet far enough away to offer a slower pace. With a population of just over 15,000 people, Dixon's small-town atmosphere is part of its appeal, but what truly makes it stand out is its history. Founded in 1830 as a ferry crossing, Dixon has deep historical roots as a place where Abraham Lincoln served in the military and the childhood home of Ronald Reagan. Even agricultural manufacturer John Deere built his earliest plows in Dixon. His home and a replica of his workshop now serve as a museum with live demonstrations from blacksmiths.

Decorated in natural beauty, Dixon takes pride in its heritage by hosting a busy calendar of cultural events throughout the year. Downtown's curb appeal is well-maintained as pretty historic buildings line the city streets and riverfront trails add a year-round vacation element to this underrated Illinois neighborhood.