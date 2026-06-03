Europe's Most Liveable City Is A Peaceful Mountain Metropole Perfect For Expats

Being an expat, though exciting, comes with its own set of hoops to jump through. But when done right — like in a city with dependable transport links, historic architecture, and a burgeoning international community — it can be one of the best decisions of your life. For many expats, Zurich delivers on all these fronts. The weight of rankings backs it up, as Zurich comes in second place in EIU's Global Liveability Index 2025, tying with Vienna, reinforced by Switzerland topping U.S. News & World Report's best countries rankings in 2026.

These credentials aren't coincidental. Zurich's assets — stability, healthcare, education, infrastructure, culture, and environment — come together to create a peaceful and coherent city experience. You can cross off Zurich's greatest hits on foot — it scored 100 for walkability on Walk Score, after all — starting with the western side of the Old Town and crossing the bridge over the Limmat River to discover its second half. Meandering the small streets without an itinerary eventually leads to famous landmarks like the 12th-century Grossmünster Church or the Chagall-stained-glass-fitted Fraumünster, or you can admire the city instead from the elevated perch of the Lindenhof park.

But it's not just Zurich's streetscapes that appeal to expats. Zurich is safe, ranking 8th in Global Residence Index's 2026 Safety Index, and this encourages expats to confidently explore their new surroundings, day or night. ModeShift recognized Zurich's public transport — a combination of trams, buses, railways, boats, and cable cars — as one of the world's most efficient. And access to exceptional healthcare and free public primary schooling just cinches the deal.