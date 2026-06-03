Europe's Most Liveable City Is A Peaceful Mountain Metropole Perfect For Expats
Being an expat, though exciting, comes with its own set of hoops to jump through. But when done right — like in a city with dependable transport links, historic architecture, and a burgeoning international community — it can be one of the best decisions of your life. For many expats, Zurich delivers on all these fronts. The weight of rankings backs it up, as Zurich comes in second place in EIU's Global Liveability Index 2025, tying with Vienna, reinforced by Switzerland topping U.S. News & World Report's best countries rankings in 2026.
These credentials aren't coincidental. Zurich's assets — stability, healthcare, education, infrastructure, culture, and environment — come together to create a peaceful and coherent city experience. You can cross off Zurich's greatest hits on foot — it scored 100 for walkability on Walk Score, after all — starting with the western side of the Old Town and crossing the bridge over the Limmat River to discover its second half. Meandering the small streets without an itinerary eventually leads to famous landmarks like the 12th-century Grossmünster Church or the Chagall-stained-glass-fitted Fraumünster, or you can admire the city instead from the elevated perch of the Lindenhof park.
But it's not just Zurich's streetscapes that appeal to expats. Zurich is safe, ranking 8th in Global Residence Index's 2026 Safety Index, and this encourages expats to confidently explore their new surroundings, day or night. ModeShift recognized Zurich's public transport — a combination of trams, buses, railways, boats, and cable cars — as one of the world's most efficient. And access to exceptional healthcare and free public primary schooling just cinches the deal.
A city with a side of mountains
Zurich has dozens of green spaces scattered around the city — including Rieterpark, its largest park— but sometimes a park, sprawling as it may be, just doesn't hit the same. The nearby Uetliberg, referred to as "Zurich's very own mountain," offers a change of scenery without straying too far from the city. Its year-round accessibility welcomes hikers, bikers, and sledders eager to scale its 2,858-foot summit.
Those who want to go even higher can climb the extra 178 steps of the Uetliberg Observation Tower for a trifecta view of the lake, city, and mountains. The mountain is also a jump-off point for more adventurous pursuits, from paragliding to tobogganing and trail biking. Families looking for a chiller mountain hike can embark on the Planet Trail, a solar system-inspired route to Felsenegg, where each meter walked represents a million kilometers of the solar system.
Uetliberg is far from being the only mountain close to the city. Zurich's train network connects city dwellers in just under two hours to Flumserberg, where skiers can tackle 40 miles of slopes during the day and well into the night on floodlit runs; or Einsiedeln, famous for its 9th-century abbey and a section of the Way of St. James, Europe's scenic equivalent to the Appalachian Trail. The compact Brunni-Alpthal appeals to families for its child-friendly ski slopes and lifts with peaceful views of the Mythen mountains.
Why expats are loving the Zurich life
Switzerland was named as Remitly's Immigration Index's number one country for immigrants to move to in 2026. According to 2023 Federal Statistical Office (FSO) figures, expats made up 29% of Canton Zurich's population (per expat platform I am Expat), feeding the cosmopolitan, international energy of the city. "Thanks to Zurich's internationality and the openness of its locals – many of whom travel extensively themselves and are therefore open to other cultures – I found it easy to settle in," Singapore transplant Carrie Meier Ho, a Zurich resident since 2013, shared with Lufthansa.
When the cheese and chocolates start to wear thin, expats aren't left wanting for a taste of home. Zurich's eclectic food scene offers everything from Michelin-starred restaurants to casual outdoor cocktail bars in the summer. Sure, Zurich may have been voted the world's most expensive city in 2025, but salaries are also among the highest in Switzerland, according to relocation agency Relocation Genevoise.
With Switzerland's gentler work rhythm — 1,532 hours per year against the 1,797 hours in the U.S., per the OECD — Zurich expats carve out more time for leisurely pursuits, whether that's dipping into Zurich's open-air baths or soaking in the culture of their adopted city. Zurich's international airport connects directly to neighboring European capitals and beyond, though it would be a shame not to take advantage of the Swiss train system, which Rick Steves says has Europe's most scenic train rides.