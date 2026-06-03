Tucked Between Two Dazzling Michigan Lakes Is A State Park For Camping, Fishing, And Swimming
Michigan's state parks offer numerous opportunities for outdoor recreation. But there's one state park that truly shines for its idyllic location – William Mitchell State Park, often shortened to simply Mitchell State Park. Tucked between Mitchell Lake to the west and Cadillac Lake to the east, Mitchell State Park offers a unique chance to enjoy two lakes from a single location. A quarter-mile canal, originally built in 1873 to move logs between the lakes, is now a picturesque spot where tourists can drift from one lake to the other. And while the park isn't a true island like Detroit's popular Belle Isle (the most-visited state park in Michigan), having lakes on either side and a canal connecting them along its northern border certainly makes Mitchell State Park feel like one.
About an hour and a half north of Grand Rapids, Mitchell State Park is off Highway 131 near Cadillac. The small town of Cadillac is less than 5 miles from Mitchell State Park on the east side of Cadillac Lake. You can also get to several points along the shores of Lake Michigan within an hour's drive of William Mitchell State Park, making it the ideal spot to explore underrated cities like Manistee, which sit along the sandy shoreline of Lake Michigan. Of course, with 770 acres to explore, you may want to plan on camping in the park for a few days so you have plenty of time to see both lakes and get in a little fishing, swimming, and sightseeing while you're there.
Camping, fishing, and swimming at William Mitchell State Park
There's no shortage of outdoor fun at Mitchell State Park, with lots of opportunities to fish, swim, camp, and more. The Mitchell Modern Campground has 221 shaded campsites with electricity and an RV dump station. Some campsites are even situated directly on the Clam Lake Canal that joins the lakes. And if you have a site on the canal, this Google review even says you "can tie your boat off in [the] channel in front of your campsite," which is convenient for boaters. Two on-site cabins — one sleeps four and the other sleeps six — are available to rent, though be sure to bring your own linens and cookware. A large bathhouse for campers has showers and flush toilets, and many Google reviews mention that the restrooms here are clean. Families can enjoy taking little ones to the playground to run off some energy before or after a day on the boat.
The buoyed swim beaches at Cadillac and Mitchell Lakes are nice for picnicking, swimming, and staying cool on hot summer days. Mitchell Campground has a small beach with access to Cadillac Lake, but in the day use area, the beach for Mitchell Lake is larger. A Google reviewer said, "The beaches are clean and wonderful," so it's hard to go wrong either way. Stop by the campground office if you'd like to rent a kayak or stand-up paddleboard, which are popular water sports at Mitchell State Park, thanks in part to the canal connecting the lakes.
Both lakes have their own boat ramps, too, so you can put in, drop a line, and relax on either lake, or use the short canal to travel between them at your leisure. In the evenings, you can fish along the canal for bullheads, though access to fishing piers at Cadillac and Mitchell Lakes gives you additional options and variety during your stay. Species you might catch include walleye, panfish, perch, and bass.
Other amenities at William Mitchell State Park
Mitchell State Park's location between two dazzling Michigan lakes makes it scenic and popular — and it can get busy during peak season. "Great location between two lakes," reads a Google review. "Usually very busy, plan ahead, and enjoy." Thankfully, there are plenty of things to enjoy here, so if one spot seems overcrowded, you can pivot to another adventure.
Beyond swimming and fishing, Mitchell State Park is a great spot for a stroll. You'll find a paved walking path that runs along either side of the canal, making waterfront hikes accessible to everyone. The park also provides access to the 92-mile Fred Meijer White Pine Trail State Park (the second-longest rail-trail in Michigan), which connects Cadillac to Grand Rapids. Tree-lined and fully paved, the Fred Meijer White Pine Trail passes through 15 towns and cities, but its bountiful opportunities to spot wildlife and immerse yourself in nature are undeniable.
Across the canal from the campground, on the corner of Highway 115 and North Boulevard, is the Carl T. Johnson Hunting and Fishing Center. Stop in to learn more about the land and aquatic animals in the area, then head out on the Heritage Nature Trail that leaves from the center. This 3.5-mile loop trail takes you through the area's diverse terrain, and after visiting, this Google reviewer said, "We were impressed with this nature center. Lots of information. Be sure to check out the trail outside. Gorgeous loop with swamps and forest." Bridges and boardwalks add variation to the hike as well, which is highly rated with 4.8 stars on Google. So while you might get white sandy beaches at Michigan's popular Ludington State Park, Mitchell State Park lets you enjoy two beautiful lakes from one convenient location.