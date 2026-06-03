Tucked Between Two Dazzling Michigan Lakes Is A State Park For Camping, Fishing, And Swimming

There's no shortage of outdoor fun at Mitchell State Park, with lots of opportunities to fish, swim, camp, and more. The Mitchell Modern Campground has 221 shaded campsites with electricity and an RV dump station. Some campsites are even situated directly on the Clam Lake Canal that joins the lakes. And if you have a site on the canal, this Google review even says you "can tie your boat off in [the] channel in front of your campsite," which is convenient for boaters. Two on-site cabins — one sleeps four and the other sleeps six — are available to rent, though be sure to bring your own linens and cookware. A large bathhouse for campers has showers and flush toilets, and many Google reviews mention that the restrooms here are clean. Families can enjoy taking little ones to the playground to run off some energy before or after a day on the boat.

The buoyed swim beaches at Cadillac and Mitchell Lakes are nice for picnicking, swimming, and staying cool on hot summer days. Mitchell Campground has a small beach with access to Cadillac Lake, but in the day use area, the beach for Mitchell Lake is larger. A Google reviewer said, "The beaches are clean and wonderful," so it's hard to go wrong either way. Stop by the campground office if you'd like to rent a kayak or stand-up paddleboard, which are popular water sports at Mitchell State Park, thanks in part to the canal connecting the lakes.

Both lakes have their own boat ramps, too, so you can put in, drop a line, and relax on either lake, or use the short canal to travel between them at your leisure. In the evenings, you can fish along the canal for bullheads, though access to fishing piers at Cadillac and Mitchell Lakes gives you additional options and variety during your stay. Species you might catch include walleye, panfish, perch, and bass.