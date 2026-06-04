Between Chattanooga And Columbia Is Georgia's Unique State Park With A Lodge, Lake Fun, And A Beach

The Georgia wilds are sure something special. Especially in the northern part of the state, where the Blue Ridge Mountains tower against the sky and dense trees and rustling streams stretch about as far as the eye can see. Given all that rugged terrain, it's really no surprise the region is home to several of Georgia's most beloved state parks — Unicoi State Park & Lodge included. The recreation area sits in the northeast corner of the state, somewhere in between Chattanooga, Tennessee, and Columbia, South Carolina. So, it's just a short drive from some of the South's most bustling cities, among them Atlanta, which is under two hours away.

Unicoi State Park & Lodge covers just over 1,000 acres. Situated around a lovely lake complete with a sandy beach, there's all kinds of water fun to be had in this neck of the woods. And, as you probably already gathered from the name, the place has some pretty cozy accommodations, from spacious lodge rooms filled with modern comforts to homey cabins that are every bit as rustic as they are quirky. The state park is also big on scenic views, tucked into the Chattahoochee-Oconee National Forest on the southern edge of the Blue Ridge range. If you don't plan on staying the night, the recreation area is open for day-use activities from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. throughout the year. Best of all, your pups can come, too, so long as they don't bite and are kept on a short leash.