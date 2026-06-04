Between Chattanooga And Columbia Is Georgia's Unique State Park With A Lodge, Lake Fun, And A Beach
The Georgia wilds are sure something special. Especially in the northern part of the state, where the Blue Ridge Mountains tower against the sky and dense trees and rustling streams stretch about as far as the eye can see. Given all that rugged terrain, it's really no surprise the region is home to several of Georgia's most beloved state parks — Unicoi State Park & Lodge included. The recreation area sits in the northeast corner of the state, somewhere in between Chattanooga, Tennessee, and Columbia, South Carolina. So, it's just a short drive from some of the South's most bustling cities, among them Atlanta, which is under two hours away.
Unicoi State Park & Lodge covers just over 1,000 acres. Situated around a lovely lake complete with a sandy beach, there's all kinds of water fun to be had in this neck of the woods. And, as you probably already gathered from the name, the place has some pretty cozy accommodations, from spacious lodge rooms filled with modern comforts to homey cabins that are every bit as rustic as they are quirky. The state park is also big on scenic views, tucked into the Chattahoochee-Oconee National Forest on the southern edge of the Blue Ridge range. If you don't plan on staying the night, the recreation area is open for day-use activities from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. throughout the year. Best of all, your pups can come, too, so long as they don't bite and are kept on a short leash.
Lodge stays, cozy cabins, glamping, and more
Standing just outside of Georgia's under-the-radar mountain town of Helen, it's easy to see what makes Unicoi State Park & Lodge so special. Unlike some state parks, which either lack decent accommodations or just have spots to pop a tent, this recreation area has a slew of comfy lodging options that give it more of a mountain resort feel than your average camping experience. "Better than Disney, according to my kids," one past guest shared on Tripadvisor.
The main lodge, which opened its doors in the early 1980s, is just steps away from Unicoi Lake. There are nearly 100 rooms, which have king, double queen, and double full-size beds. The on-site restaurant and tavern serve up comfort classics for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. The latter also has a variety of boozy beverages on tap. If you want something a little more rustic, book one of the park's roomy cabins. There are almost 30 of them, some featuring layouts of up to three bedrooms. Nestled in the woods above the lake, the barrel-style cabins are a bit more unique, with a retro aesthetic and 1970s-themed interiors.
Unicoi State Park also has a handful of unique glamping sites. The safari tents have hotel-style amenities, including a coffee maker, mini fridge, air conditioning, heat, and various home furnishings. There are almost 100 regular camping spots, too, if you do want that backcountry experience. Some also fit 30- to 40-foot rigs, rivaling any of the best spots for RV camping in Georgia's state parks. Just an FYI: Black bears have been known to roam the grounds, so if you do opt to pitch a tent, just be sure to properly bear-proof your campsite.
Splash around in the waters of Unicoi Lake
Unicoi Lake is the centerpiece of the state park, stretching for about 53 acres within the lush landscape of the Chattahoochee-Oconee National Forest and its many waterfalls and trails. The lake was created by damming up Smith Creek, a tributary of the Chattahoochee River. The spring-fed reservoir, which is officially called Smith Lake, is a haven for fun watersports. You can rent kayaks, paddleboards, and aqua cycle paddle boats Thursdays through Sundays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the visitor center, which is located on the east side of the lake, just off Big Brook Road.
You'll also find a sandy beach area on the northern end of the reservoir, which is open in the summertime, so long as there isn't any inclement weather. Just be sure to keep an eye on your kiddos because there aren't any lifeguards on duty. If you don't want to eat on the sands, there are picnic tables nearby overlooking the waters. Stretch your legs with a little hike along the Unicoi Lake Trail, which winds around the reservoir for about two miles. See the views from above by soaring along the state park's zip line, or try your aim at the archery, air gun, and hatchet throwing ranges.