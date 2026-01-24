The 5 Best Spots For RV Camping In Georgia's State Parks
In the United States, RVing is something of a way of life for many people. According to data, over 8 million households own an RV, with around half a million people living in RVs full-time. Once you get a taste of van life, it can get addictive, especially with so many different camping spots, especially in Georgia. In fact, whether you plan to RV full-time or are just a weekend warrior, the Peach State has some incredible state parks with RV campsites, allowing you to enjoy the scenery while traveling for relatively cheap.
According to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, there are around 50 state parks, so you have plenty of options to choose from when you're planning your next trip. However, to help you narrow down the results, we've compiled a list of the five best, based on user reviews and ratings. Because the "best" is subjective to each RVer, we've ranked them in alphabetical order, and we've also tried to capture Georgia's diverse landscape. This way, whether you prefer the coastline, lakeside camping, or the mountains, you can enjoy it all with these five spots.
In fact, if you were feeling truly adventurous, you could hit all five parks in a single, epic road trip. But, if you're going to do that, make sure to follow the genius 3-3-3 rule to stay safe during your journey. So pack up the motorhome, check that you have plenty of gas, and let's hit the road!
Crooked River State Park - St. Marys
First, we're kicking things off in the southeastern corner of the state, near the coastline and the Florida border. Crooked River State Park is located in Georgia's gateway to Cumberland Island, St. Marys. If you're unaware of Cumberland Island, it's the state's largest barrier island, and it includes scenic beachside vistas and wild horses. RVing at Crooked River is perfect if you're looking for a coastal getaway that will cost a fraction of a fancy resort. This spot is also ideal if you're heading south to Florida and need a stopover point that is both convenient and picturesque.
At just 500 acres, this state park is the smallest option on this list, but it packs so much natural beauty. It also helps that the park is next to the East River, which flows into the Atlantic Ocean. So, even though you're not on the beach, you can still enjoy the water from the comfort of your RV. There are 63 RV-friendly sites, including full-hookup sites. When making your reservation online, you can pick the amenities you want, including water and sewer hookups, pet-friendly sites, or pull-through spots to make it easier to get your RV into place. At the time of this writing, in addition to campsite fees, parking costs $10 once per vehicle, even if you stay for multiple nights.
According to online reviews, the park is clean and well-maintained. One reviewer mentioned that of all the Georgia state parks they've explored, Crooked River was in the top five after a single visit. Plus, while Cumberland Island is basically next door, you can boat, fish, hike, and even play mini-golf while staying at Crooked River. There's even a bait and tackle shop on-site if you need to buy supplies for your fishing excursion.
Don Carter State Park - Gainesville
Next, we're traveling north from the southeastern corner of the state to Gainesville. This city is located next to the fabulous Lake Lanier, and here is where we find Don Carter State Park. The park is situated next to the water, just north of Lake Lanier Olympic Park, which was created for the 1996 Olympic Games. Don Carter is also the only state park next to the lake, so it's one of the best ways to enjoy it from your RV.
The park itself spans an impressive 1,300 acres, but it only features 44 RV-friendly campsites. However, if you book one of those sites, you'll have access to a sand beach, a playground, over 14 miles of hiking trails, and multiple fishing spots and boat ramps. If you have a boat or can rent one for your trip, you might want to take advantage of being next to the 38,000-acre lake.
As with other Georgia State Parks, online reviews highlight the cleanliness of the facilities and on-site amenities. Guests also comment on the lake views and how easy and hassle-free it is to check in and find their reserved campsite. Don Carter is unique because you can rent kayaks, paddleboards, or aquacycles to explore the water, so even if you don't have a boat, you can still enjoy time on the lake. It's also one of the few state parks that offers all-terrain action trackchair rentals. These trackchairs are the ultimate off-roading accessibility option for those who need a wheelchair to get around.
F.D. Roosevelt State Park - Pine Mountain
Next, we're headed to the center of the state to visit Georgia's largest state park, a mountainous family gem with waterfalls, cute cottages, and lakeside recreation. Spanning over 10,000 acres, F.D. Roosevelt State Park has plenty of space for you to explore, as well as 115 RV-compatible sites for motorhomes of all sizes. You can also look at the campsite map to see which spots have full hookups, as well as their proximity to the lake, if you want to take advantage of the water while you're camping.
Whether you're staying for the weekend or a whole month, there's plenty to do and see in and around F.D. Roosevelt State Park. As the name implies, the park is named for former president Franklin D. Roosevelt, and you can visit the Little White House Historic Site in nearby Warm Springs, or you can enjoy the 40-plus miles of hiking trails, the Liberty Bell pool (which is open during the summer), or the two onsite lakes. Not only can you swim in the lakes, but they're open for fishing if you have a permit.
According to online reviews, visitors rave about the park's spaciousness, the abundance of trails and outdoor activities, and the cleanliness of the facilities. If your RV doesn't have a shower, you can use the ones on-site, which reviewers commend for being clean and accommodating. Check-in is at 1 p.m., and check-out is at 12 p.m. Most sites allow up to six people.
Skidaway Island State Park - Savannah
If you're interested in RV camping next to Georgia's coastline, you have a couple of options. While we covered Crooked River in the south, Skidaway Island State Park is a moss-draped paradise with deer, trails, and salt marsh magic outside of the historic city of Savannah. So, you can get the best of both worlds when reserving your campsite here. On the one hand, you can enjoy the marshlands and the Skidaway River, and on the other hand, you get to explore the squares and cobblestone streets of Georgia's oldest city.
At just 588 acres, Skidaway Island is the second-smallest state park on our list, but it has almost twice as many RV-compatible campsites as Don Carter (87 sites compared to 44). As far as onsite activities go, this park has more humble offerings. You can rent a bike to ride along the 6 miles of trails, or plan an outdoor meal at a picnic shelter, or visit one of the two on-site playgrounds if you have little ones in tow. Otherwise, the main appeal of Skidaway Island is its proximity to Savannah, Tybee Island, and Hilton Head Island. So, no matter how you like to enjoy the coastline, you can take advantage of the park's central location and affordable campsites.
According to online reviews, another highlight of staying at Skidaway Island is the abundance of wildlife. Campers report seeing deer, raccoons, turtles, and even bats. They also remark that the scenery is gorgeous and that most of the RV sites have excellent hookups. Based on the reservation page, 27 of the 87 campsites have full hookups, making it easier for RVers to stay for as long as they like.
Unicoi State Park - Helen
Our final stop takes us back to Northern Georgia, to the quaint town that looks straight out of a German fairy tale, Helen. Unicoi State Park is unique compared to the other options on this list in that it's part of the Adventure Lodges of Georgia, meaning there are more outdoor activities and amenities than you'd find at a regular state park. For example, you can practice archery, target shooting, zip lining, and fly fishing, along with standard activities like hiking, biking, and swimming. The campsites are mostly nestled along Unicoi Lake, and you can take trails to Helen and other natural landmarks in the area, making this one of the best parks for hiking and exploration.
Another aspect of being an adventure lodge is that Unicoi has a resort-style hotel with rooms, or you can rent individual cabins. The park has 48 RV-compatible campsites, including 13 with full hookups, making Unicoi one of the most accommodating state parks on this list. There are also two full restaurants on-site, so you don't have to travel into town to grab a bite to eat. But, since you're close to Helen, you might as well take advantage and explore the Alpine town and get a taste of German and Bavarian cuisine and culture.
As far as online reviews, most guests comment on the rooms and service at the lodge. However, many reviews highlight the gorgeous scenery, the convenient shuttle service to Helen, and the proximity of Ana Ruby Falls, which is perfect for a day trip. Overall, if you're looking for a state park where you can pack your itinerary with adventures, Unicoi is one of the best.
Methodology
Since Georgia has about 50 state parks, narrowing down a list of the five best seemed like an impossible task at first. However, to make the process a bit easier, we looked at online reviews from RVers. Then, we paid attention to online ratings, including those provided by the Georgia Department of Natural Resources. When scrolling through the different state parks, you can see which ones have the most reviews and the highest ratings.
Finally, since so many parks had similar ratings and recommendations, we finalized our list to cover as much of Georgia's diverse natural landscape as possible. This way, RVers who love mountains, rivers, lakes, forests, or the coastline can all enjoy at least one of our top five parks.