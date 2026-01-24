The 5 Best Spots For RV Camping In Georgia's State Parks

In the United States, RVing is something of a way of life for many people. According to data, over 8 million households own an RV, with around half a million people living in RVs full-time. Once you get a taste of van life, it can get addictive, especially with so many different camping spots, especially in Georgia. In fact, whether you plan to RV full-time or are just a weekend warrior, the Peach State has some incredible state parks with RV campsites, allowing you to enjoy the scenery while traveling for relatively cheap.

According to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, there are around 50 state parks, so you have plenty of options to choose from when you're planning your next trip. However, to help you narrow down the results, we've compiled a list of the five best, based on user reviews and ratings. Because the "best" is subjective to each RVer, we've ranked them in alphabetical order, and we've also tried to capture Georgia's diverse landscape. This way, whether you prefer the coastline, lakeside camping, or the mountains, you can enjoy it all with these five spots.

In fact, if you were feeling truly adventurous, you could hit all five parks in a single, epic road trip. But, if you're going to do that, make sure to follow the genius 3-3-3 rule to stay safe during your journey. So pack up the motorhome, check that you have plenty of gas, and let's hit the road!