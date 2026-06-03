Michigan's Once-Thriving Mining Town Is Now A Charming Place To Retire In The Upper Peninsula

Michigan's Upper Peninsula is a gorgeous, remote, and sparsely populated region, holding only 3% of the state's population. It's an area defined by rolling hardwood forests and the Great Lakes. Nestled in this expanse of beautiful nature in the Northern Midwest are many charming communities, and among them, Negaunee is a standout. Similar to a lot of other Upper Peninsula towns, Negaunee came into existence during a 19th-century mining rush. It officially became a city in 1873, and its name, Negaunee, comes from the Chippewa word for "pioneer." It boomed around the turn of the century, and these days, it's a quiet northern Midwest town, with a population of around 4,673.

Negaunee's downtown reflects its historic roots, with century-old buildings housing cafes and independent businesses. It is a great spot for anyone seeking a lower-cost getaway with a sense of community. It has quiet parks, quality trails, and sits alongside the peaceful Teal Lake, which is perfect for a canoeing session or relaxing beach day in the summer. Upper Peninsula winters can be long, but Negaunee makes up for it with outdoor activities in the snow, like cross country skiing and ice fishing on Teal Lake. It's also an affordable place to call home — the cost of living is 14.1% lower than the U.S. national average and 6.1% lower than the Michigan state average, according to BestPlaces.

For such a small community on the Upper Peninsula — almost seven hours north of Detroit by car — Negaunee has an outsized number of quality restaurants, shops, grocery stores, health clinics, and other everyday services. As a bonus, the biggest town in the Upper Peninsula, Marquette, is only a 15-minute drive away, meaning Negaunee visitors and residents alike have additional shopping and dining options, as well as top-tier medical facilities.