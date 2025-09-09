Michigan's Underrated City Is A Charming Upper Peninsula Gem With Pristine Lake Views And A Quirky Tourist Trap
Michigan's Upper Peninsula may be sparsely populated, but it's home to countless fascinating places. From the Keweenaw Vortex, an "Area 51" hidden amongst impressive natural scenery to the Keweenaw National Historical Park, home to one of the world's oldest and largest lava flows. Then there's Ishpeming, Michigan, a small city that's home to pristine natural scenery and a quirky tourist site named for the iconic moniker of those who live in the Upper Peninsula, "Yoopers."
Ishpeming is located in the Central Upper Peninsula, about 15 miles from Marquette, a small Michigan city on Lake Superior's shores. The nearest airport is Sawyer International Airport (MQT), 22 miles south of the city. With a population of just over 6,000 people, Ishpeming offers plenty of opportunities to enjoy nature and learn about Yooper culture. You'll find two small hotels in town as well as the popular Red Pine Resort, with additional options in nearby Marquette.
Outdoor activities in Ishpeming, Michigan
While not on one of Michigan's Great Lakes, Ishpeming still offers plenty of opportunities to enjoy the water thanks to several small lakes near town. Lake Bancroft offers stunning sunset views, Deer Lake is a popular spot for catch-and-release fishing, and Lake Angeline has a boat launch for water access. Hikers will enjoy Al Quaal Recreation Area, with over 20 miles of trails, surrounded by scenic nature. In the winter, these very trails are used for cross-country skiing. In fact, Ishpeming is a skiing hotspot, known as the birthplace of organized skiing in America, with a ski club that dates back to 1887. Ishpeming's UP Nordic Ski Complex even hosts an annual Ski Jumping Tournament, attracting skiers from around the country. You can learn about the history of the sport at the U.S. Ski & Snowboard Hall of Fame and Museum. A Tripadvisor reviewer calls it "a must-stop for ski enthusiasts."
Additionally, visitors to Ishpeming can spend some time on the Iron Ore Heritage Trail, a 47-mile trail that crosses the Marquette Iron Range, passing through Ishpeming, Marquette, and other nearby cities. Depending on the time of year, it's open to bicyclists, walkers, runners, hikers, snowmobilers, cross-country skiers, and off-road vehicles. Along with providing opportunities to exercise and explore in nature, the trail passes by the Cliffs Shaft Mine Museum, which features displays of mining equipment and over 500 minerals. Visitors can take a guided tour of the tunnels, as well as Jasper Knob, a small mountain with a rare banded iron rock formation.
How to visit Da Yoopers Tourist Trap
One of Ishpeming's top tourist attractions is the kitschy Da Yoopers Tourist Trap Museum & Rock Shop. Founded by '70s comedy troupe Da Yoopers, the location is a celebration of Yooper humor with artifacts like Big Gus, the world's largest working chainsaw, and Big Ernie, the world's largest working rifle. A sign reads, "Relax, Enjoy, Spend All Your Cash, But Please Don't Move Up Here!"
"The creators of this free outdoor museum—really more of a kitschy sculpture garden—had their tongues firmly in their cheeks. Photo opportunities abound," writes a Tripadvisor reviewer. A family blogger compared it to "an I Spy book designed specifically for people who appreciate oversized tools and creative recycling."
For a slightly less campy attraction, there's the Main Street Antique Mall, featuring more than 40 antique dealers over three floors in a historic department building. "I had a great time antiquing here. I feel like they had stuff priced really well compared to a lot of other antique shops I've been to in bigger cities. Definitely a fun little place to search for treasures," writes a Tripadvisor reviewer.