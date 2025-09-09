Michigan's Underrated City Is A Charming Upper Peninsula Gem With Pristine Lake Views And A Quirky Tourist Trap

While not on one of Michigan's Great Lakes, Ishpeming still offers plenty of opportunities to enjoy the water thanks to several small lakes near town. Lake Bancroft offers stunning sunset views, Deer Lake is a popular spot for catch-and-release fishing, and Lake Angeline has a boat launch for water access. Hikers will enjoy Al Quaal Recreation Area, with over 20 miles of trails, surrounded by scenic nature. In the winter, these very trails are used for cross-country skiing. In fact, Ishpeming is a skiing hotspot, known as the birthplace of organized skiing in America, with a ski club that dates back to 1887. Ishpeming's UP Nordic Ski Complex even hosts an annual Ski Jumping Tournament, attracting skiers from around the country. You can learn about the history of the sport at the U.S. Ski & Snowboard Hall of Fame and Museum. A Tripadvisor reviewer calls it "a must-stop for ski enthusiasts."

Additionally, visitors to Ishpeming can spend some time on the Iron Ore Heritage Trail, a 47-mile trail that crosses the Marquette Iron Range, passing through Ishpeming, Marquette, and other nearby cities. Depending on the time of year, it's open to bicyclists, walkers, runners, hikers, snowmobilers, cross-country skiers, and off-road vehicles. Along with providing opportunities to exercise and explore in nature, the trail passes by the Cliffs Shaft Mine Museum, which features displays of mining equipment and over 500 minerals. Visitors can take a guided tour of the tunnels, as well as Jasper Knob, a small mountain with a rare banded iron rock formation.