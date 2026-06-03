Between San Antonio And Corpus Christi Is Texas' 'Gateway To Choke Canyon' With Local Shops And State Park Fun
If you drive about an hour south from San Antonio or northwest from Corpus Christi, you'll find the city of Three Rivers, Texas. The city — named as such given its proximity to the Atascosa, Frio, and Nueces Rivers — was initially named Hamiltonburg in 1913 before adopting its current name one year later. As of 2026, Three Rivers has a small population of 1,800 residents. It's home to a number of local boutique stores, and it serves as the gateway to Choke Canyon State Park.
It's common to drive through Three Rivers to get to Choke Canyon. Although the town of Tilden is also located close to the state park, it is significantly smaller in size, while nearby Calliham serves as the final stop before you access the park and reservoir. It's likely for these reasons that Three Rivers serves as the true "gateway" to Choke Canyon, providing more options for travelers.
While it's certainly hoped that the drive to Choke Canyon comes without any surprises, you can also find tire shops and car mechanics in Three Rivers — just in case you need any last-minute car repairs — as you make your way towards the state park. In addition, several restaurants can fill you up before you traverse the park, including Sowell's for barbecue enthusiasts or La Herradura for those craving Mexican fare. The city also makes for a good stopping point to explore and see what is on offer in terms of boutique shopping opportunities, including local florists, clothing stores, and antique shops.
Local shopping at Three Rivers, Texas
Many Texan cities — like Boerne, found just outside of San Antonio – have always offered visitors fun shopping options. The same is true for Three Rivers. There are a number of different local businesses where you can spend time browsing and hopefully, find something you like. If you're in the market for floral tops, jewelry, tote bags, or shoes, River Ruby Boutique on Gallaher Street has you covered. Open Tuesdays through Saturdays, River Ruby prides itself on celebrating apparel that looks and feels different.
Then there's Three Rivers' very own florist – Curry's Nursery and Floral. Curry's offers customers the chance to buy potted plants and handmade candles, among other items. Having been around since 1986, Curry's also provides "Designer's Choice" options selected by its florists for summer special bouquets or anniversary arrangements. Online reviews have praised the shop's selection and timeliness. One customer on Google shared, "Ordered a dozen roses with the slightest hopes they could be delivered within a few hours time. They absolutely delivered 12 of the most beautiful vibrant deep red roses, to a gorgeous young lady turning a stressful day into a joyful one."
If you like a good treasure hunt for antique items, The Goodie Box Gifts and Antiques Co-op on Harborth Avenue is the place to go. The store's open daily until 5 p.m. and Sundays until 4 p.m., and customers can find not just antiques inside but clothing, furniture, snacks, and some tasty baked treats. Goodie Box also hosts special events in celebration of special occasions like Mother's Day, during which customers can take advantage of discounted items that make for great gifts.
Enjoying nearby Choke Canyon State Park
The South Texas Plains generally don't receive many state park visitors. This means that you can enjoy Choke Canyon State Park in relative peace and quiet – much like Seminole Canyon State Park, which boasts impressive views without the crowds, also located in the south of Texas. Choke Canyon State Park has two sections: Calliham, which is a full-service area with electricity-equipped campsites and cabins, and South Shore, which is a day-use area for birding, fishing, and boating.
For those interested in spotting wildlife, Choke Canyon provides excellent opportunities to see white-tailed deer, skunks, the Rio Grande turkey, and alligators. If you're into birding, the area is home to a number of different bird species, including long-billed thrashers, crested caracara, and vermillion flycatchers, to name just a few.
In addition to wildlife, the state park is also home to a network of trails. One is the 2.4-mile Choke Canyon Campground Loop trail. It's not a challenging hike, and it takes hikers through a good chunk of the area. Another popular activity in the park is fishing. No permit is required to fish, provided you're on the shore. Try your hand at reeling in sunfish, white bass, or crappie, among other species. If you have some extra time to spare during your time in Three Rivers, you should also check out the nearby city of Beeville, which is an artsy city with a charming downtown and museums. It's a 40-minute drive away.