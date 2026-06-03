Between San Antonio And Corpus Christi Is Texas' 'Gateway To Choke Canyon' With Local Shops And State Park Fun

If you drive about an hour south from San Antonio or northwest from Corpus Christi, you'll find the city of Three Rivers, Texas. The city — named as such given its proximity to the Atascosa, Frio, and Nueces Rivers — was initially named Hamiltonburg in 1913 before adopting its current name one year later. As of 2026, Three Rivers has a small population of 1,800 residents. It's home to a number of local boutique stores, and it serves as the gateway to Choke Canyon State Park.

It's common to drive through Three Rivers to get to Choke Canyon. Although the town of Tilden is also located close to the state park, it is significantly smaller in size, while nearby Calliham serves as the final stop before you access the park and reservoir. It's likely for these reasons that Three Rivers serves as the true "gateway" to Choke Canyon, providing more options for travelers.

While it's certainly hoped that the drive to Choke Canyon comes without any surprises, you can also find tire shops and car mechanics in Three Rivers — just in case you need any last-minute car repairs — as you make your way towards the state park. In addition, several restaurants can fill you up before you traverse the park, including Sowell's for barbecue enthusiasts or La Herradura for those craving Mexican fare. The city also makes for a good stopping point to explore and see what is on offer in terms of boutique shopping opportunities, including local florists, clothing stores, and antique shops.