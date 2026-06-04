Canada's Creative Lakefront Hub Brims With Local Art And Global Eats Under An Hour From Toronto

On the north shore of Lake Ontario, about 40 miles east of downtown Toronto, sits artsy satellite city Oshawa, another of Ontario's underrated gems. It's home to over 200,000 people, and as one of the larger cities in the Durham Region it's a mix of vibrant new suburbs, waterfront nature, and older industrial areas. Today the city has a growing creative scene with independent galleries, live music venues, and community theatre groups across town but historically Oshawa was the center of Canada's auto industry.

The lakefront is one of Oshawa's selling points. With spots like Lakeview Park that sits right on the water with a beach, long shoreline trail, picnic areas, and of course Lake Ontario views as the name suggests, it's a green city these days. It's also connected to a larger Waterfront Trail system that runs along much of the lake. Beyond the waterfront, Oshawa has a lot of green space, with parks and rural land to the north where there's still farms and quiet country roads. Meanwhile downtown Oshawa is the move for small cafés, studios, and independent artsy businesses.

Getting there from Toronto is easy, whether heading to Oshawa from (perhaps the worst airport ever) Toronto Pearson or central TO it's just under an hour's drive east on Highway 401. If you're a train-loving public transport patron take the GO Train from Union Station directly to Oshawa GO that also takes about an hour, so no matter your route it's a straightforward alternative to Toronto.